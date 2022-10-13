Covid jabs are being made available to everyone over-50 from Friday (October 14) in a bid to reduce the impact of an autumn wave on the NHS in Northamptonshire and beyond.

The county’s vaccination programme this week reached the milestone of 100,000 booster jabs since the latest campaign launched on September 12 urging people to get vaccinated to ensure they are protected against the virus’ most severe symptoms.

Numbers of Covid patients in the county’s two main NHS hospitals have more than doubled since the beginning of October.

Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital reintroduced restrictions on visiting and mandatory mask wearing earlier this month.

Medics also repeated their plea to anyone with ANY symptoms of illness to “stay away” from hospitals.

A spokesman said: “To help us to keep everyone safe, please do not visit our hospital if you or anyone in your household has Covid, coughs or any Covid, flu or cold-like symptoms, or vomiting or diarrhoea.

“We would also ask anyone who has tested positive for Covid not to visit hospital unless they need urgent medical care and contact NHS 111 by phone or online instead.”

A new bivalent vaccine now being offered to over-50s in Northamptonshire targets the original Covid-19 variant and the newer Omicron one.

NHS England data showed 99 Covid patients in NGH and another 51 in KGH on Wednesday (October 12) — compared to 72 on October 1 and 31 more than a week previously.

Since free testing ended in April, analysts use the number of hospital patients as a key indicator of how fast the virus is spreading.

Chris Pallot director of Northamptonshire’s jabs programme says it is encouraging that so many have already come forward for autumn boosters.

He added: “This is all about reducing the risk of getting very poorly with coronavirus over the winter months.

“We know that cases are increasing in the county and that over time vaccine effectiveness starts to wane.

“We must protect our most vulnerable — and don’t forget that includes anyone aged five or over who is at higher risk due to a health condition, has a weakened immune system or lives with someone with a weakened immune system.

“There are over 50 sites available across Northamptonshire where people can book in for their Covid-19 vaccines. We have done are utmost to make it as easy as possible for people to access their jabs.”

Those eligible for an autumn booster can book an appointment via the National Booking Service, call 119 or one of the drop-in clinics county-wide.

■ Click HERE to check where you can get a Covid vaccination TODAY or book an appointment.

A mobile clinic will be set up at Diwali celebrations in Northampton’s Market Square on Saturday (October 15) and at the Classics on the Lawn event at Delapre Abbey on Sunday (October 16).

Most people will be offered the newer bivalent vaccine which targets the original Covid-19 variant and the newer Omicron one.

Some pharmacy-led clinics are also offering flu jabs at the same time as Covid vaccinations.

NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “Vaccinations are our strongest weapon against these viruses.