How Covid vaccine is saving lives and keeping people out of Northamptonshire hospitals

More than 85 percent of Northamptonshire adults have had both Covid jabs

Experts believe Northamptonshire hopsitals are dealing with up to 75 per cent fewer Covid-19 patients thanks to more than one million vaccinations.

The number of Covid patients sadly dying in Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital has dropped by nearly 70 per cent compared to the second wave in January.

Positive tests have jumped in the county with around 4,500 new cases reported on the government's daily dashboard during the last week.

That matches figures from early January, when the country was in the grip of a second lockdown.

Yet latest NHS England data showed 75 Covid-19 patients were being treated in Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital on Tuesday (September 28).

That compares to a peak of 422 during the second wave.

NHS England also confirmed 64 deaths among Covid patients in a single week at the end of January. Latest complete figures showed four deaths at KGH and six at NGH in the week to September 25.

Positive Covid tests have jumped in the last few weeks, but hospital cases are rising less sharply

Booster jabs for the over-50s are currently being rolled out across Northamptonshire after more than 500,000 took up the offer of both jabs.

Chris Pallot, director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “We need hospitalisations and deaths to remain significantly lower than last year and that means we need to also ensure booster vaccinations are taken up by those who are eligible.

"The latest national coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine surveillance report estimates the programme has nationally averted approximately 230,800 hospitalisations and between 119,500 and 126,800 deaths.

"So I continue to urge everyone who’s not yet taken up their offer of the jab to come forward and get the protection you need. Vaccinated people are far less likely to experience serious complications arising from catching Covid-19.

"If you have been invited to receive the Covid-19 booster that don’t hesitate – get protected as soon as you can.

“The Northamptonshire Covid-19 vaccination programme has successfully administered over one million doses of the vaccine to local people and almost 85 per cent of our adult population has now received both doses.

“Getting both doses of the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus and substantially reduces the risk from severe Covid-19."

Uptake of the vaccine in Northampton and Corby remains stubbornly below the county and national average, however.