As infection levels rise in Northamptonshire, the NHS is urging those eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations to come forward as soon as possible.

People aged 75 and over or 12 and over with a weakened immune system are particularly being reminded to get a spring booster vaccine.

Acting now will allow enough time ahead of a further autumn dose to protect and minimise any possible resurgence, according to health bosses.

Northamptonshire people are being urged to get their vaccinations over the summer.

Chris Pallot director of Northamptonshire Covid-19 vaccination programme said: “As we start to make our plans for the summer, I’m sure getting a vaccination isn’t automatically top priority – but it really ought to be.

“Now that cases are rising again, it’s vital everyone eligible in Northamptonshire gets their jab as soon as possible to ensure maximum protection.”

With many looking forward to trips, holidays and events over the summer, residents are not only being encouraged to get vaccinated themselves, but to do the same for those around them.

“Ensuring children and young people, from five- to 15-year-olds, get both doses is also an important priority for the NHS to reduce the risk of passing on the infection,” added Mr Pallot.

Where can I get my vaccine?

Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service will be at Deanshanger Library from 9am to 5pm tomorrow, June 30.

It will then visit the Northampton Town Festival on The Racecourse from July 1 to 3 – from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, and midday to 7pm over the weekend.

The service is open for all doses and spring boosters.