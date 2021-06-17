First Covid death in nearly two months confirmed at Northamptonshire hospital

Northamptonshire s first Covid-related death for almost two months has been confirmed.

NHS England confirmed the a patient with Covid died at Kettering General Hospital on Monday (June 14) six days after being admitted.

It is the first coronavirus-linked fatality at KGH or at Northampton General Hospital in 52 days, since April 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The toll of deaths among Covid patients now stands at 1,184 since the pandemic began, including 690 at NGH.

No other details have been released by the hospital.

Coronavirus cases have risen across the country, with 9,055 reported nationally yesterday (June 16), prompting the government to delay the final stage in easing of restrictions on social distancing by four weeks to July 19.

In Northamptonshire, the number of new positive tests recorded each week has jumped to over 327 from 138 at the beginning of June.

Nearly 1,200 covid patients have died at Northamptonshire's two acute hospitals

Increasing health chiefs' concerns over the highly-transmissable Delta variant led to a ramping up of the vaccination programme with everybody aged 21 and over now eligible for a jab.

More than 468,000 first doses have been delivered in Northamptonshire — nearly three-quarters of all adults — with 337,804 now fully vaccinated with both doses.

Public Health director Luicy Wightman said: "Vaccinating is something people have a choice about but this is our way out of the current restrictions.

"We recognise that people have concerns but local teams and GPs can talk you through those concerns and the risk is minimal compared to that of actually catching covid.

"We're seeing more and more younger people hospitalised who haven't had the vaccination and that's a real concern."

The government announced on Monday it was bringing forward its target of offering first jabs to all those aged 18 and over by July 19.

■ Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms — a new continuous cough, loss of or change in sense of taste or a high temperature should self-isolate immediately and book a test online HERE, via the Test and Trace app or by calling 119

■ Free lateral flow device tests are available at sites across the county — click HERE for more details — or kits can be ordered and collected for home use