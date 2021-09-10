Eight Covid deaths in four days at Northamptonshire hospitals follows rise in cases

NHS England tonight (Friday) confirmed the deaths of eight Covid patients at Northamptonshire's two main hospitals during the last four days.

The five deaths at Kettering General Hospital and three at Northampton General all occurred between Monday (September 6) and Thursday and were among 118 announced on Friday across all of England's NHS trusts.

Five people sadly died on Wednesday — the most in a single day in the county since February 17.

Health chiefs are seeing warning signs of a rise in Covid cases in the county

The news follows increases in the number of Covid patients in hospital and positive tests in Northamptonshire.

And experts fear this week's return to school could fuel another spike in the pandemic's third wave with 10 to 19-year-olds already seeing the fastest growth in cases among age groups in Northamptonshire.

Government data shows nearly 3,000 new cases county-wide in the last week compared to 895 over a seven-day period up to July 1 and an increase of around 20 per cent in the last two weeks.

Health officials are also concerned at a rise in cases among the older, more vulnerable age groups during the last four weeks.

Information about on age-range and vaccination status of those who died is not published at county level. National figures suggest those over-60 are most vulnerable, however.

Lucy Wightman, Northamptonshire's Director of Public Health, said: “We should all be concerned about the indications of increasing infection, illness and death in Northamptonshire.

"As we return to school and work following a summer break, we ask that you also return to being more vigilant about Covid-19.

"The indications are that we will need help from the people of Northamptonshire, once again, in keeping our communities protected this autumn.

"We all need to play our part to keep on top of the virus and Covid- safe behaviours remain an important part of taking care of each other for the foreseeable future."

There are the seven actions health experts recommend everybody should all be aware of and follow —

■ Meet up outside or open windows if you're indoors with visitors

■ Take a PCR test and self-isolate if you have symptoms and take a lateral flow test twice weekly even if you don't

■ Wear face coverings in crowded places

■ Check-in with the NHS app when you’re out

■ Wash your hands regularly and for at least 20 seconds

■ Get vaccinated with two jabs