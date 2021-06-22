Diners and drinkers who have visited two pubs and a popular Italian restaurant in a Warwickshire town asked to take Covid test

Zizzi restaurant, Regent House, Leamington Spa is one of the three venues linked to new Coronavirus cases

Members of the public are being asked to take a PCR test if they have visited some specific venues recently in Leamington Spa. ​

The named venues are:

Zizzi restaurant, Regent House, Leamington Spa – customers who have visited since June 5

Kelsey’s, High Street, Leamington Spa – customers who have visited since June 9

The Benjamin Satchwell, The Parade, Leamington Spa – customers who visited between June 14 and 16

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said: “We have been notified of a number of COVID-19 cases linked to a number of bars and restaurants and are urging people who have visited specific venues to take a PCR test.

“We also want residents to continue to take precautions to help keep Warwickshire hospitality businesses open and in business, to ensure that we can all enjoy meeting up with family and friends."