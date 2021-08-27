Covid vaccine uptake: The Northampton areas with the greatest number of teenagers vaccinated
More than 3,000 teens in the west of the county have received their first dose
The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Northampton and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom shortly with a Covid-19 vaccine in their arm.
Despite more than 77 percent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against Covid-19, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.
While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination has opened for those aged 16 and 17.
The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.
Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.
Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against Covid-19, representing 14 percent of the 12-17 population.
In the West Northamptonshire authority region, 3,685 under 18s have received their first dose, according to NHS data.
(Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics).
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Northampton have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.
Harpole, Kislingbury and Bugbrooke
128 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 20 percent of the 12-17 population.
Abington Vale
64 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 percent of the 12-17 population.
New Duston West
48 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 percent of the 12-17 population.
New Duston East
57 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.
Wootton and Collingtree
139 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.
East Hunsbury
89 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.
Cogenhoe, Hackleton and Denton
72 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 percent of the 12-17 population.
Boothville and Spinney Hill
53 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 percent of the 12-17 population.
Cotton End, Brackmills and Hardingstone
65 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 13 percent of the 12-17 population.
Kingsthorpe
42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.
Sunnyside
42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.
Little Billing
67 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.
Upton and West Hunsbury
119 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 11 percent of the 12-17 population.
Moulton
35 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 11 percent of the 12-17 population.
Stornton and Sixfields
36 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Phippsville
42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Westone
40 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Billing and Riverside
51 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Boughton
39 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Kingsley Park and Racecourse
29 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.
Delapre
42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents nine percent of the 12-17 population.
Briar Hill and Hunsbury Hill
46 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents nine percent of the 12-17 population.
Overstone Lodge and Rectory Farm
60 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.
Lodge Farm
36 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.
Thorplands and Round Spinney
54 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.
Cliftonville and Rushmere
29 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.
Kings Heath and Spencer
55 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.
St David’s
33 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.
Eastfield
40 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six percent of the 12-17 population.
Blackthorn and Lings
34 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six percent of the 12-17 population.
Abington
23 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five percent of the 12-17 population.
St Michael’s Road
22 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five percent of the 12-17 population.
Town centre and Semilong
21 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents three percent of the 12-17 population.
Most drop-in vaccination centres across Northamptonshire are now open to 16 and 17-year-olds. Find out more here.