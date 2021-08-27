The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Northampton and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom shortly with a Covid-19 vaccine in their arm.

Despite more than 77 percent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against Covid-19, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination has opened for those aged 16 and 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenagers are now being invited to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against Covid-19, representing 14 percent of the 12-17 population.

In the West Northamptonshire authority region, 3,685 under 18s have received their first dose, according to NHS data.

(Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics).

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Northampton have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

Harpole, Kislingbury and Bugbrooke

128 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 20 percent of the 12-17 population.

Abington Vale

64 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 percent of the 12-17 population.

New Duston West

48 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 percent of the 12-17 population.

New Duston East

57 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.

Wootton and Collingtree

139 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.

East Hunsbury

89 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 15 percent of the 12-17 population.

Cogenhoe, Hackleton and Denton

72 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 percent of the 12-17 population.

Boothville and Spinney Hill

53 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 14 percent of the 12-17 population.

Cotton End, Brackmills and Hardingstone

65 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 13 percent of the 12-17 population.

Kingsthorpe

42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.

Sunnyside

42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.

Little Billing

67 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 12 percent of the 12-17 population.

Upton and West Hunsbury

119 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 11 percent of the 12-17 population.

Moulton

35 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 11 percent of the 12-17 population.

Stornton and Sixfields

36 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Phippsville

42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Westone

40 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Billing and Riverside

51 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Boughton

39 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Kingsley Park and Racecourse

29 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents ten percent of the 12-17 population.

Delapre

42 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents nine percent of the 12-17 population.

Briar Hill and Hunsbury Hill

46 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents nine percent of the 12-17 population.

Overstone Lodge and Rectory Farm

60 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.

Lodge Farm

36 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.

Thorplands and Round Spinney

54 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents eight percent of the 12-17 population.

Cliftonville and Rushmere

29 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.

Kings Heath and Spencer

55 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.

St David’s

33 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents seven percent of the 12-17 population.

Eastfield

40 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six percent of the 12-17 population.

Blackthorn and Lings

34 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents six percent of the 12-17 population.

Abington

23 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five percent of the 12-17 population.

St Michael’s Road

22 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents five percent of the 12-17 population.

Town centre and Semilong

21 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents three percent of the 12-17 population.