Covid rule-breaker hit with £800 court bill for not wearing a face covering in Northampton barbers

Face coverings have been required in all shops since last summer

A rash of Covid rule-breakers have been hit with court bills of more than £800.

Offences which landed before Northampton Magistrates Court earlier this month included not wearing face coverings in the Grosvenor Centre, supermarkets, clothes stores, a takeaway and a barbers shop.

Others were fined for participating in indoor gatherings of two or more people — including one on Christmas Day, one on New Year's Eve and one in a vehicle!

Ages of those convicted ranged from 20-year-old who left home without good cause on November 5 — day one of the second national lockdown — to a 62-year-old man who was among six people found together in a Northampton flat on November 11.

All were issued with £200 fixed penalty notices, which would have been reduced to £100 if paid within 28 days.

Instead, most finished up with court bills of £816 with fines, prosecution costs and surcharges to fund victim services. Those convicted include:

Parhad Ahmed, aged 21, of Grove Road, Northampton, entered a barbers' shop without wearing a face covering; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Abir Ali, aged 21, of Paddocks Way, Northampton, entered a barbers shop without wearing a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Marissa Bryant, aged 37, of Herbert Street, Northampton, participated in gathering indoors with two or more persons; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Costica Dinca, aged 59, of Tavistock Close, Northampton, entered a supermarket without wearing a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Lukas Fornalczyk, aged 39, of Market Street, Northampton, entered a supermarket without wearing a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Melissa Janes, aged 54, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, participated in gathering indoors with two or more persons; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

James Walter Long, aged 62, of Park Drive, Northampton, participated in gathering indoors with two or more persons; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Noman Naeem, aged 26, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, contravened direction to leave a supermarket when not wearing a face covering; fined £226, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Alexandru Nichiforeac, aged 27, of Poole Street, Northampton, entered Primark without wearing a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Lydia Rosemary Nixon, aged 27, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, participated in gathering indoors with two or more persons; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £90.

James Aaron O’Kane, aged 35, of Warwick Street, Daventry, contravened direction to wear a face covering when entering Aldi; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Dominion Ayomikun Oludayo, aged 20, of Cecil Road, Northampton, left the place you were living without reasonable excuse during the pandemic, fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Nathan Onyango, aged 21, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, contravened direction to wear a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Vasile Pirvu, aged 28, of Primrose Hill, Daventry, contravened direction to wear a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Jakir Uddin, aged 22, of Poole Street, Northampton, remained in a public outdoor place contrary to coronavirus restrictions; fined £660, pay a surcharge £66, costs £90.

Brian Peter Yates, aged 50, Drayton Walk, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors consisting of two or more people; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Edgar Cjunkis, aged 41, of Hunter Street, Northampton, entered Grosvenor Centre without wearing a face covering; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

James James Dolling, aged 42, of Marburg Street, Northampton, participated in a gathering indoors of two or more people in a Tier Four area; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.

Benjani Pap, aged 21, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, part of a gathering of two in a vehicle with no reasonable excuse; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90.