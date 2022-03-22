Thousands of the most vulnerable people Northamptonshire are getting invitations for a FOURTH Covid booster jab.

The latest rollout comes as the number of positive tests, hospital cases and deaths continues to rise in the county.

Those eligible for a 'spring booster' include older care home residents, 75-and-overs and those who are immunosuppressed.

Invitations are being sent out to the county's most vulnerable offering a spring booster Covid-19 vaccination

Anna Dorothy, deputy director of the county vaccination programme, said: “Evidence tells us that immunity to Covid-19 wanes over time.

"Having a spring booster will ensure those who need it the most maintain a higher level of protection.

"It’s crucial that everyone in the county that’s eligible gets their top-up jab as soon as possible, particularly given the recent increase in cases."

Numbers of positive Covid tests in the county have doubled to around 6,000 a week in less than a month since the government scrapped all remaining restrictions.

Last week's NHS England data showed more Covid patients in hospital treatment while on Monday (March 21) it confirmed four people sadly died while being treated for the virus at Northampton General Hospital on Thursday and Friday.

Ms Dorothy added: “We are on a mission to protect the people of Northamptonshire.

"Covid-19 has not gone away and that means when it’s your turn, get the vaccines you’re eligible for and keep protecting yourself, your loved ones and our communities.

"Every single jab helps us move forward.

“We must learn to live with Covid-19 and that means vaccinations will always be the top priority.”

Those eligible for spring boosters will be contacted when it is their turn to be vaccinated — around six months after their last dose — and asked to book their jabs.

Ms Dorothy added: "There is no need to contact the NHS about spring boosters. Letters, texts and emails are being sent out from this week inviting those eligible to book an appointment.

"The NHS will prioritise those whose clinical need is greatest, as it has throughout the vaccination programme, starting with those who have had a bigger gap since their last dose."

Thousands of bookable appointments and a number drop-in clinics remain open for anyone over 12 to have first or second doses, or a booster.