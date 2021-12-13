Booster doses will be available in a walk-in, 'grab-a-jab' pop-up clinic in Brackley this Wednesday (December 15)

Anyone aged 18 and over who had their second dose of a Covid vaccine at least three months ago will be eligible to get their booster dose at the clinic, which is being held at Brackley Methodist Church between 11am - 6pm.

This pop-up clinic is in addition to a number of other sites around Northamptonshire where those eligible for a booster can either book their jab or drop in without an appointment.

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “This latest pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic aims to make it easier for people living in the Brackley area to get a booster jab closer to home.

A booster vaccination clinic is available on a walk-in basis in Brackley on Wednesday., Picture by Getty

“We know that the booster dramatically increases the protection offered against the Omicron variant so it’s more important than ever to get a top-up jab if you’re eligible. You don’t need an appointment to grab a jab in Brackley on Wednesday – just bring your NHS number if you have one.

“Alternatively, we are continuing to work hard to step up vaccine availability around the county and anyone eligible for a booster jab can get it by either booking an appointment on the NHS website or finding a local drop-in clinic.”

Brackley Methodist Church is located in High Street, Brackley, NN13 7ZX, and the clinic will be operated by Regent Pharmacy.

In addition to offering booster jabs to those aged 18+ who had a second dose on or before September 15, 2021, it will be open to anyone aged 16 and above who has yet to receive their first dose, those who are eligible for a second dose of Pfizer vaccine (12 weeks after a first dose for ages 16 and 17 and eight weeks after a first dose for ages 18+) and third primary doses for those who are immunosuppressed.

The Brackley pop-up is the latest new site in Northamptonshire to begin offering Covid-19 jabs, after a new pharmacy-led vaccine service opened for bookings at Mr Pickford’s in St John’s Road, Kettering, last week.

To book an appointment for a booster vaccine dose, people can visit the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or call 119. Bookings are now open to all those aged 30 and above and will extend to everyone aged 18 and over on Wednesday 15 December.