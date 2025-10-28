Community ‘wowed’ as multi-million-pound cancer support centre opens in Northampton

The community was “wowed” at the opening of a multi-million-pound cancer support centre on the grounds of Northampton General Hospital.

Leading cancer support charity Maggie’s opened its newest centre on Monday October 20 at the Diana Russell Building. This is their 27th centre and thousands of people across the East Midlands will benefit from its wide-ranging services.

Maggie’s provides free practical, emotional and psychological support to people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends. This varies from benefits and mental health advice, to help with exercise and nutrition.

The charity has 30 years of experience and expertise with centres across the UK, which are warm, welcoming and run by expert staff on the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals.

Maggie’s chief executive Dame Laura Lee DBE was in attendance to open the new centre, aimed at people during what she describes as “possibly the hardest time of their lives”.

“Maggie’s is there for everyone who needs it, and we are free with no appointment or referral necessary,” said Dame Laura.

“We know this makes a huge difference to helping people cope with their diagnosis – from getting ready for cancer treatment, help with potential side effects, support after treatment, benefits advice or support coping with advanced cancer.”

It is expected that the centre will receive approximately 15,000 visits per year, with 150,000 people in the East Midlands living with cancer.

Fundraising for the new centre was given a huge boost in 2022 thanks to a generous legacy of more than £2.4 million from businesswoman and member of the Phipps family, Diana Russell.

Diana owned a vintage car company and was a well-known racing driver in the sixties and seventies, and the new centre is named the Diana Russell Building in her honour.

Diana’s son David Russell travelled from the US to attend the opening and he said: “For the centre to be named after her is something which makes me feel incredibly proud, and it is wonderful to know that this beautiful building will now be here to support thousands of people living with cancer from across the region for many years to come. I know my Mum would be very pleased.”

‘It was a celebration of hard work’

Following the opening, head of the new Maggie’s centre Wendy Lilley spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

She explained that the centre has a drop-in service from 9am until 5pm for anybody affected, whether that is people who have received a diagnosis or their loved ones.

The team is dedicated to providing the support they need for whatever is important on that day – whether it is a cup of tea in a safe space, a friendly chat, or to see one of the cancer specialists with concerns or queries.

Maggie’s Northampton will also offer a timetable of events, including relaxation classes, Nordic walking and chair yoga. This extends to preparing people for treatment, as well as advice on nutrition, exercise, sleep and the psychological toll cancer can have.

The support continues when people have finished their course of treatment and want to know what happens next in their recovery, including the long-term side effects and psychologically getting them ready to return to work.

Maggie’s offers the valuable chance to meet others in similar situations, with friends and family sessions and support groups. These will be tumour-specific or for people with side effects in common, such as fatigue.

As this project has been in the works for a long time, Wendy was asked how it feels that Maggie’s is finally open for the Northampton community to come along and utilise.

“It’s great,” she said. “It’s been a long time planning and preparing, and it was lovely to open the doors at 9am this morning. There’s a lot of interest from people who are having treatment, and we can’t wait for the service to develop.”

Wendy said the well-attended opening event last week was full of “positive vibes” and people were “wowed” at the building, garden and interior design.

“It was a celebration of hard work,” said Wendy. “It is wonderful to think Diana Russell’s legacy will live on, and it is very fitting that she was somebody in the motor trade and this Maggie’s centre was a car park originally.”

Wendy described Maggie’s as an extended family of Northampton General Hospital, and she encourages anyone affected by cancer to come and share their experiences.

As Maggie’s relies on supporters to raise money to continue their good work, the team also looks forward to hearing from fundraisers in due course.

For more information on Maggie’s Northampton, visit the charity’s website here.