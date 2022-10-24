Fundraisers get ready for the sponsored walk.

A Braunston schoolboy who is described by those who know him as a “legend” has a new power wheelchair thanks to a community appeal.

Avery Bazin-Ball, six, is all smiles after receiving his Meyra Optimus 2 all terrain power chair.

He suffers from a very rare genetic disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA Type 2. The condition causes progressive muscular weakness and loss of movement due to muscle wasting.

Showing off his new wheels.

His new chair will help Avery explore without limits. From family walks and school trips to a muddy pitch side to watch his big brother Louis captain The Drayton Grange u11’s football team.

Avery’s mum Lisa said: “All the appeal supporters did amazingly well and smashed their target bringing in an incredible £12,582.

"Avery has his all terrain powerchair plus we have been able to update his manual lightweight chair too.”

Lisa and Avery’s dad, Alex, praised Bruce Wortley of Wortley Bros Building Contractors and Drayton Grange under 11’s Football Team coach, who came up with the idea of a 15 mile walk to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking for Avery.

“We would also like to thank Darren Stanbridge of Reality Photography who, along with Bruce, organised the whole campaign,” added Lisa.

“Our thanks are extended to all the players, parents and siblings who completed the challenge, the businesses who very kindly put forward raffle prizes, everyone who sponsored and donated so generously to the cause and in particular the Pete Spencer Helping Hands Memorial Fund, Acre Contracting Ltd and Bugbrooke St Michael’s Football Club. We are incredibly lucky to live where we do and have such wonderful support from the local community. We can’t thank you all enough.”

Darren said Avery is an incredible boy who is described as “legend” by the people who know him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “It’s difficult to articulate how this situation has affected us as parents; to call it a rollercoaster of emotions seems a dramatic understatement.