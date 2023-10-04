Combating the stigma of mental health in the workplace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This problem is often compounded and exacerbated in the workplace. Employees worry that disclosing mental health challenges will result in negative consequences such as dismissive attitudes, decreased opportunities for career advancement, and constant scrutiny. As such, it is crucial to eliminate the stigma of mental health in the workplace and create an empathetic and supportive environment. This article outlines the extent of the stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace, its consequences, and strategies to combat this issue effectively.

The Extent of Mental Health Stigma at Work

Despite the growing awareness of mental health challenges, the stigma remains deeply entrenched in many workplaces. According to the Time to Change campaign, led by mental health charity Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, almost half of the UK employees (48%) would feel uncomfortable discussing their mental health at work. Equally concerning is the Mental Health Foundation's finding that 56% of individuals would not employ someone with depression.

Image Source: Priscilla Du Preez via Unsplash

Consequences of Mental Health Stigma in the Workplace

The stigma surrounding mental health results in a variety of adverse consequences, some of which include:

Poor mental well-being among employees: The unwillingness to disclose mental health challenges and seek help often exacerbates mental health symptoms. Decreased productivity: A lack of support often leads to unrecognised and unaddressed mental health issues, resulting in reduced productivity and work efficiency. Loss of talent: Talented employees suffering from mental health challenges may ultimately leave the organisation due to inadequate support from management and colleagues.

Steps to Combat Mental Health Stigma in the Workplace:

1. Management Commitment and Employee Education

To effectively combat the stigma of mental health in the workplace, a concerted effort must come from the top and permeate throughout the entire organisation. Management must actively promote a workplace culture that values mental health and wellbeing. Employee education initiatives should include mental health awareness workshops, discussion panels, and resources that employees can access for support.

2. Accessible Mental Health Support Services

Employers and management should offer accessible mental health support services, such as confidential helplines, therapy sessions or counselling services provided by mental health professionals. These services encourage employees to seek help when needed, validate individuals' experiences, and ultimately destigmatise mental health.

3. Flexible Working Arrangements

Flexible working arrangements, including remote and part-time work, may be beneficial for employees with mental health challenges. Implementing these arrangements can help employees maintain a better work-life balance and reduce stress levels, leading to a more mentally supportive work environment.

4. Encouraging Open Conversations

Creating an environment where employees feel comfortable discussing mental health challenges is essential. Encourage open conversations, both in formal settings such as performance reviews and informal spaces like team lunches or coffee breaks.

Conclusion

Eliminating the stigma of mental health in the workplace is a crucial component of fostering an inclusive, diverse, and compassionate working environment.

By acknowledging and legitimising the importance of mental health, employers play a pivotal role in ensuring the well-being and productivity of their employees.

The above strategies, along with ongoing attention to the needs and concerns of individuals, act as a roadmap for organisations to support mental health effectively.