It’s that time of year again when supermarket shelves bulge with festive treats, office parties dominate dance floors and children’s excitement levels are ramped up to epic proportions.

But, sadly not everyone feels that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

For some, the countdown to Christmas can be lonely, sad and heighten feelings of depression.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Ritchie.

The expectations to see family, friends and work colleagues can be overwhelming, while some may find the obligation to spend money they may not have on gifts a big concern.

Meanwhile, the pressure to have a good time during December can be overpowering and lead to disappointment if things do not go to plan. Not to mention, everyone having to navigate through the ever-increasing constraints of Covid-19, which can also add to the insurmountable stress levels.

There is also the darker side of Christmas. Those who are already struggling with their mental health and find this time of year incredibly isolating. For some, they may not have family and friends to visit and have accustomed to feeling lonely as the surge to the #big day’ builds, particularly as many shops and services close down for the holidays.

For anyone who is struggling, I am writing this column to reassure you that you are not alone in feeling this way. It is completely normal to dread Christmas, even more so in the current climate of uncertainty and fear.

Perhaps you have a diagnosable mental health condition which is starting to spiral and you just need to hear some kind words of support. I urge you to continue with your medication and treatment plan as this the best course of action.

For anybody feeling low over the course of the next few weeks I recommend you engage in some light exercise on a daily basis – even if it is just a walk round the park – because the fresh air and activity will naturally boost your mood.

Try to avoid catastrophizing which many people often do when they find themselves in a situation they cannot control. Instead, tell yourself that Christmas does not last forever and focus on what small things you can change, rather than on the things you can’t.

Although Christmas is known for overindulging, I would urge those who are not feeling themselves to be cautious when it comes to drinking alcohol in excess. It might help you to relax, but drinking too much can exacerbate anxiety. In addition, drinking reduces the amount of serotonin, the ‘happy’ hormone’, in the brain.

Try to give social media a break over the holidays as it might encourage you to compare yourself with others. Just remember, most people only share the good bits online and no one really knows what is going on behind closed doors.

If you have someone you can talk to, then share your feelings with them. Talking about how you feel can be remarkably helpful. If there is no one you can turn to, then there is the

Samaritans on 116 123. There is someone always on the end of the phone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For those who are struggling, remember it’s ok to not be ok and to give yourself a break.