Collingtree Park residents enjoy visit with furry friends

Residents at Collingtree Park care home, in Northampton were super excited to see their furry Alpaca friends; Malibu, Aurora and Anaire from Easton Way Farm roaming around their home and gardens.

These fabulous creatures had just received their annual shearing and were looking sleek in the summer sun. We all love it when the Alpaca's pay a visit, they bring such joy to our residents with their quirky ways. It was kisses and cuddles all round.

Deputy Manager Nicola Foyle said: “Getting a cheeky kiss from an Alpaca wasn’t on my ‘to do list’ but it was certainly an unexpected delight! We are always looking for new activities for the residents, and today we have seen the enjoyment and therapeutic influence these beautiful animals can have on all ages.”

