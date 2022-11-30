Christmas chair yoga to raise money for Northampton cancer support charity

A Northampton fitness and wellbeing centre will be raising money for The Lewis Foundation next month with its upcoming Christmas fundraiser.

Soo Yoga’s festive-themed chair yoga and meditation session will take place on Friday 9th December - 1-2pm, with all proceeds donated to fund free gift packs for adult cancer patients in hospital.

The class will include a blend of breathing, movement and gentle exercise and will be led by Soo Yoga founder Kristina Rihanoff and a senior yoga teacher from Yoga Alliance UK. It is suitable for all ages and abilities.

Kristina and friend from Soo Yoga demonstrating a chair yoga position.

Lorraine Lewis, The Lewis Foundation said: “We’re so thankful to Kristina and the Soo Yoga team for choosing to support our charity. Kristina’s chair yoga sessions are incredibly inclusive and great for all fitness levels, particularly those who are going through intensive treatment. We’re delighted she will be running this Christmas-themed event and that the money will go to fund The Lewis Foundation gift packs.”

Kristina added: “The Lewis Foundation has always been a charity that is close to my heart. Everything we make from café sales and the class itself will be donated - it’s our way of bringing a little happiness to cancer patients this Christmas.”

Chair yoga and meditation will take place at Soo Yoga in Northampton on Friday 9th December - 1-2pm.

To book visit https://www.sooyoga.com/booking.

