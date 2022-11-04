Checking your electric blanket for safety is an absolute must says local charity Age UK Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire people are being urged to bring their electric blanket to Moulton Community Centre in Northampton for a free safety check on Wednesday 16th November. Many of us rely on an electric blanket to stay warm year after year but may not notice that it is becoming worn.

The wiring might be faulty and it could potentially be a real hazard. Age UK Northamptonshire is being funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and have also been supported by John Lewis & Partners to check that the people’s trusty electric blankets can be safely used, and the charity will replace any that fail their safety assessment.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Sales & Marketing Manager, Roger Harris, says “The cost of living crisis means that many older people are worried about turning on their heating this winter and we are concerned that vulnerable people will be at risk of hypothermia. Using an electric blanket on your bed can be a brilliant way to keep warm, especially if you’re worried about affording a huge increase in your energy bills, but it is important to stay safe.

Photo of and Roger Harris from Age UK Northamptonshire with Colin and Susanne Stephens and Norman James, Community Safety Officer for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service.

“The free safety check is open to anyone who brings along their existing electric blanket but is particularly aimed at helping people at risk of fuel poverty or with chronic health conditions or a disability,” says Roger.

Age UK Northamptonshire has so far held electric blanket testing events in partnership with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service in Finedon, Daventry and Corby.

Colin and Susanne Stephens [pictured], who are both in their 70s, came to the Daventry event in October and were thrilled to be given a brand-new electric blanket to take home. “With an electric blanket, knowing it’s safe is an absolute must,” says Colin. “We rely on ours every night and try to have it tested every year. That’s the reason we came along today and we were treated so well.”

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue’s Community Safety Officer, Norman James [pictured], also arranged for a home safety visit to be carried out for Mr and Mrs Stephens. “They advised us to think about escape exits in case of a fire, which is something we had not considered,” said Colin. “They also replaced our smoke alarm there and then as it was faulty. We weren’t expecting to be treated so well when we decided to come along with our electric blanket, so thank you very much to everyone for helping us,” he added.

The electric blanket testing event at Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill, Reeding, Moulton NN3 7AX on Wednesday 16th November will be from 9.30am until 10.30am. People are encouraged to bring their electric blanket along for free testing.