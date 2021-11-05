Charity's plan to 'Light Up a Life' as part of Christmas countdown at Northampton General Hospital

Jane Drew helps launched the Northamptonshire Health Charity's Christmas Gifts for Patients appeal

Charity workers raising cash for patients and staff at county hospitals plan to 'Light Up a Life' as part of their countdown to Christmas.

Northamptonshire Health Charity will dedicate hundreds of lights on a tree to loved ones no longer with us at a special ceremony at Northampton General Hospital next month.

Donations to sponsor individual lights can be made via email to [email protected] or by phone to the fundraising team on 01604 626927 and will go towards the charity's annual Christmas Gifts for Patients appeal.

The event in the entrance foyer on December 5 is free to attend with carols from the NGH Choir.

The charity's gifts for patients appeal aims to make sure no one in hospital is forgotten at Christmas, particularly the elderly who have nobody — no visitors and no gifts — and will be spending the holidays on a ward.

Charity fundraiser Rob Powell said: “Last year, thanks to the generous support of the local community, every inpatient received a gift bag, which helped raise a smile and remind them they are in people’s thoughts.

"We are so grateful to everyone in the local community who made this possible.”

Suitable items are puzzle books, slippers and socks, toiletries, lip balms and dominoes for elderly patients and toys, games and activities for the children’s wards and short-break centres. The charity also has an Amazon Wish List available online.

For infection control, only new items can be accepted in the original packaging and not gift wrapped. You can drop your items into the charity office which is in the Springfield building next door to the Urgent Care Centre a short walk from A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

If you would prefer to drop donations to Kettering General Hospital, call the charity office on 01536 491569 to arrange.

Children's wards at NGH will also see some new outdoor play equipment thanks to money raised from the charity's wine tasting event at Harlestone Village Institute on November 26.

Children of all ages and abilities are treated on Disney and Paddington wards with some young patients receiving chemotherapy and some children being treated in the Paediatric

Assessment Unit.

The new improved space will be equipped to provide a range of outside play activities as well as new options for physiotherapy.

Play Service co-ordinator Sue Faulkner said: “Having a bright, welcoming new play area will be fantastic!