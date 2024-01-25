Charity thanks organisations after successful Christmas appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2023 Gifts for Patients appeal, a yearly initiative by Northamptonshire Health Charity brightening the festive season for patients in hospital, resulted in a total collection of 1,870 gifts, most of which were donated by businesses and individuals.

Hundreds of bags holding approximately five gifts each were distributed to patients during Christmas throughout Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and the community and mental health hospitals under the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Nick Hayton, Corporate and Community Fundraiser at Northamptonshire Health Charity, said: “We want to thank everyone who helped us put a smile on the faces of patients last Christmas. It was great to see how supportive the business community were to our Gifts for Patients appeal.

“We are always blown away by the generosity and kindness shown by everyone.’’

Estate Agency Chelton Brown was keen to support fellow member of the Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Northamptonshire Health Charity, by collecting gifts and encouraging donations from all Chamber members.

Sali Brown, Managing Director at Chelton Brown, said: “For us, supporting the Gifts for Patients appeal was not just about spreading joy during Christmas time; it was also about making a meaningful impact on the lives of those who really need it.

“Encouraging other Chamber members to get involved was vital to us and a testament to how, together, we can make a positive difference to people’s lives, fostering a spirit of care and generosity that resonates far beyond the festive season.”

Rachel Johnson, Sales Partner at Chelton Brown, added: “We would like to thank our staff and customers for helping to support us and we will be continuing to support them as one of our partnered charities and hope to provide even more this Christmas.”

Other Chamber members who supported the appeal included Chester House, Wilson Browne Solicitors and Harwoods Estate Agents.

On the December 17, 2023, the Mowerman Tractor Run took place at Chester House Estate organised by Mowerman Garden Machinery. The event involved over 50 tractors decorated in Christmas lights driving from Chester House and passing through local villages where donations were collection.

The festive Tractor Run raised £3,000 for Northamptonshire Health Charity, which was donated to a Special Care Baby Unit, and a further £3,000 for the Frank Bruno Foundation.