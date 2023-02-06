Charity single by Northampton's Singing Solicitor and friends is smashing targets

Hundreds of people showed up online and in person for the emotional launch of The Lewis Foundation’s charity single this World Cancer Day, with donations flooding in within hours of the event.

Spearheaded by Northampton’s ‘Singing Solicitor’ Kevin Rogers, chair of regional law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, and broadcaster John Griff, with the help of talented school pupils, NHS staff and local musicians and businesspeople, the moving rendition and music video of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars immediately captured hearts, with more than £1,600 raised in the first 24 hours.

The video and live launch - which features Kevin’s daughter Bethany, Northampton School for Girls’ award-winning ‘Madrigalis’, Kettering General Hospital choir, musicians Beccy Hurrell, Ian Taylor and Wayne Jenkins and volunteers - tells a heart-warming story of how The Lewis Foundation provides free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

Some of the many volunteers who got involved in The Lewis Foundation's charity single

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of the charity said: “We all gathered at the Spinney Theatre in Northampton for the launch, and it was streamed live on YouTube too - it was just incredible. So much work, time and love has been put into the single by Kevin, John and the local community, and we can’t thank them enough.

“The video represents everything we stand for and the work we do, by showing how we provide support and comfort to adults going through cancer treatment. It is more powerful and thought-provoking than we ever imagined, and we are sure donations will continue to come in.”

Kevin added: “With this being our third charity single, we had a vision to make it an even bigger and stronger team effort than before, and we absolutely pulled it off.”

Chasing Cars by the #singingsolicitor is licensed by Universal Music Publishing Ltd and is available on Amazon / Spotify / Apple Music / iTunes / YouTubeMusic and other main streaming platforms. The video is also available at https://youtu.be/sSAS3dTnLCY.

Donations can be made via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chasingcarstlf or via SMS by texting 'Lewis' to 70450.