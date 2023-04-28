News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
8 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
19 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

‘Change your Mind’: Exciting workshops to promote Physical and Mental Wellbeing

It has been a long, cold winter, and many people are feeling the effects of the winter blues.If you are looking for ways to improve your health and wellbeing, the Northampton Inter Faith Forum is offering the first of a series of days to promote Physical and Mental Health.

By Daniel TaborContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read

The first event will be held on Saturday, 20th May, from 12 – 6pm, at the SCCYC Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club, 35-37 St James Mill Road, Northampton NN5 5JW.This is a free event, and on offer are sessions on Mindfulness, Holistic Healing, Yoga and Tai Chi, Massage and Reflexology, Occupational Therapy and so much more. There will be stalls celebrating wellness and self-kindness. Everyone is welcome to what should be an enjoyable and enlightening day.The Northampton Inter Faith Forum exists to promote respect, understanding and friendship between different faith communities and the wider society in Northampton. You can find out more about us by going to our website: www.niff.org.ukDaniel TaborChairNIFF

Northampton Inter Faith ForumNorthampton Inter Faith Forum
Northampton Inter Faith Forum
Related topics:MindMindfulness