‘Change your Mind’: Exciting workshops to promote Physical and Mental Wellbeing

The first event will be held on Saturday, 20th May, from 12 – 6pm, at the SCCYC Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club, 35-37 St James Mill Road, Northampton NN5 5JW.This is a free event, and on offer are sessions on Mindfulness, Holistic Healing, Yoga and Tai Chi, Massage and Reflexology, Occupational Therapy and so much more. There will be stalls celebrating wellness and self-kindness. Everyone is welcome to what should be an enjoyable and enlightening day.The Northampton Inter Faith Forum exists to promote respect, understanding and friendship between different faith communities and the wider society in Northampton. You can find out more about us by going to our website: www.niff.org.ukDaniel TaborChairNIFF