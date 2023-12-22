According to the council, the catering firm knew about the infestation for a month but continued to trade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A catering company has admitted a series of offences relating to food hygiene after a mouse infestation in a Northamptonshire school.

ABM Catering, which provides catering services for Green Nortons CE Primary School near Towcester, has agreed to pay full council fees, in lieu of a legal trial after admitting guilt for failing to follow food hygiene law, following mouse infestation in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and the Warwickshire-based company have come to an out of court settlement, with ABM being served with a caution, and agreeing to pay full council costs, in lieu of a legal trial.

Mice were found in the kitchen at Greens Norton Primary School. The kitchen is operated by ABM catering.

Health Protection Officers from WNC (previously South Northants Council) visited the primary school following complaints from parents about reported mice sightings in summer 2018. The officers found evidence of a widespread mouse infestation in the school kitchen, which was being used to prepare and serve food for children.

According to the council, ABM were made aware of the infestation a month prior to the health protection visit, however continued to trade. WNC sought prosecution of ABM on four offences relating to the failure to ensure a safe environment for food preparation, failure to comply with food hygiene standards and failure to implement adequate pest control procedures, alongside failing to register their business.

Despite ABM launching a legal challenge against the council, the court ruled in favour of WNC to dismiss these challenges which resulted in the catering company putting forward an out of court settlement offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Engagement and Regulatory Services at WNC said: “We are determined to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the children in our schools.

"It is unacceptable that ABM put the health of our children at risk by continuing to serve them food after being made aware of a mouse infestation.

“I am pleased to hear that the councils actions were validated by the court and the company then admitted to the offences and put forward the offer of settling out of court."