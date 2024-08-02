Care homes ‘Party Together’ at regional BBQ

Staff and residents from Collingtree Park care home in Northampton joined a convoy of Barchester minibuses brining residents, family members and friends together at Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in Oxfordshire to enjoy their first Regional Community BBQ held in the home’s grounds on Tuesday (July 30).

The event; brainchild of Hannah Boscott, Divisional Activities Lead required military precision to organise. With activity, hospitality and maintenance teams working together from a total of nine Barchester care homes across the Central division.

Each care home had their particular provision to bring, from the well-stocked Tiki bar to the various garden games, delicious side dishes, puddings and entertainers. Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff from each home. Everyone enjoyed a morning of poetry reading, mingling with residents from other homes, playing games with children and even soaking some senior members of the team in the stocks!

For lunch, there were a selection of cocktails, a BBQ and the obligatory Ice Cream van to keep everyone nice and cool in the summer sun. After lunch, everyone swung and sang out to local Saxophonist Alan Hook.

Collingtree Park Resident Ambassadors; Pam and Nannette were over the moon and so pleased with the entire day. Pam said: "It was wonderful to meet everyone from the other homes, everyone was so kind and helpful".

Activities Coordinator, Skye, said: "It was a labour of love. All the activities coordinators have worked so hard to bring everyone together, and it was a real success. Everyone had such a lovely day, Hannah’s vision was a resounding success!”