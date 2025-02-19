Care home hosts KGH Dementia Champion meeting

It was a privilege to have The Mayor Of Kettering, Cllr Craig Skinner in attendance.

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering opened their doors to Kettering General Hospital to hold their Dementia Champion meeting, which was presented by Senior Dementia Specialist Nurse, Nadia Tobierre.

Nadia, hosts the champion meetings on a regular basis which are attended by many hospital Multi-Disciplinary team members, including; the Palliative Care Team, KGH Library Services, Therapy Teams, Enhanced Care Team and the Safeguarding Team. Realising the benefits the meeting brought to all, Nadia, wished to extend the meeting to other professionals, however lacked the space.

Home Services Advisor; Louise Ramage from Elm Bank Care Home, met with Nadia and offered the space required realising that the meetings offered a great benefit to the wider organisations involved with dementia care. The meeting incentives are to improve dementia care, provide up to date information, news and have guest speakers. The intention is to hold these meetings on a regular basis at Elm Bank Care Home, in Kettering which provides care to residents who are living with dementia and support to their loved ones.

The meeting was attended by many members of the multi-disciplinary team from Kettering General Hospital and for the first time allowed for external professionals to attend, including; Home Instead, Dementia UK, Specsavers Mobile Audiology Services along with the Mobile Ophthalmologist Services, The British Red Cross and Direct Ceremonies along with the General Manager Marvellous Bindura and staff from Elm Bank Care Home. Kettering Mayor, Counsellor Craig Skinner was also invited to attend the meeting being held at Elm Bank Care Home for the first time, his support and presence at the meeting was greatly appreciated by all.

Dezeree (left) speaks about "John's Campaign"

The meeting covered a variety of interesting topics including; ‘John’s Campaign’, which gives loved ones the right to stay and visit their family member who is living with dementia, anytime, day or night, to be with their loved one whilst receiving treatment at hospital. A presentation covering The Mental Capacity Act 2005, looking at its primary purpose, legal framework for acting and making decisions on behalf of adults who lack capacity, to make particular decisions for themselves. Nadia also delivered a case study that looked at a lived life experience of hospital care.

Nadia Tobierre, Senior Dementia Specialist Nurse, stated: “It was refreshing to have a champion meeting where our staff could network, share learning and work towards improving dementia care. The team at Elm Bank made the experience even better, providing, exceptional hospitality and warmth.”

Louise Ramage, Home Services Advisor, from Elm Bank Care Home, expressed: “This was a great opportunity to network with Nadia and members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team along with professionals from other organisations. It was pleasure to be able to offer Nadia the facility to continue the great work she does. The next meeting will take place at the home on Thursday 3rd April 2025, for anyone who is interested in attending please contact myself at [email protected].”