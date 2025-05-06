Cancer charity co-founders described as ‘beacons of hope’ as fundraising exceeds £1.2 million
The Lewis Foundation, founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis back in April 2016, recently celebrated nine years of providing free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.
The need for the charity emerged when Lee’s mother was diagnosed with the cruel disease, and it opened the pair’s eyes to what people went through during treatment. The main aim was to ensure patients do not feel alone.
The Lewis Foundation has continued to expand – with a coffee shop at The Elgar Centre in Upton and two stores, including one at the heart of the town in the Grosvenor Centre.
The latest addition is the takeover of The Link Cafe at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in Guildhall Road since November last year, immersing them further into the community than ever before.
As well as marking the nine year milestone at a celebration earlier last month, Lorraine and Lee revealed that they have raised an incredible £1.2 million since they launched.
More than 100 guests gathered to reflect on the charity’s remarkable journey and its growing impact across the region. This now includes hand delivering more than 2,000 free gift packs to patients receiving treatment at 17 hospitals every month.
“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Lorraine. “It’s been a real team effort. Being able to raise an incredible £1.2 million is evidence of the community’s belief in our mission and the unwavering commitment of our army of volunteers and supporters.”
Lee added: “It’s always been in our hearts to help people and to give people something to look forward to when they’re in the toughest moments of their lives.
“These are major milestones for our charity but it still feels like just the beginning. We have so much more to give.”
The co-founder recalled when the pair had just £30 to the charity’s name and they spent it buying gifts for people. When others started making donations, that is how The Lewis Foundation snowballed into what it is today.
Entrepreneur Rachel Collar, founder of Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching, praised Lorraine and Lee as “beacons of hope for so many”.
“Their dedication continues to inspire me,” she said. “The Lewis Foundation does something truly extraordinary to bring comfort, dignity and a little light during some of life’s darkest moments.”
With more than 50 volunteers and hundreds of supporters, the charity continues to be recognised for its innovative approach to charitable work.
