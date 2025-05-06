Cancer charity co-founders described as ‘beacons of hope’ as fundraising exceeds £1.2 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The co-founders of a well-renowned cancer charity have been described as “beacons of hope” as their fundraising has now exceeded £1.2 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lewis Foundation, founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis back in April 2016, recently celebrated nine years of providing free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

The need for the charity emerged when Lee’s mother was diagnosed with the cruel disease, and it opened the pair’s eyes to what people went through during treatment. The main aim was to ensure patients do not feel alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lewis Foundation has continued to expand – with a coffee shop at The Elgar Centre in Upton and two stores, including one at the heart of the town in the Grosvenor Centre.

The Lewis Foundation, founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis back in April 2016, recently celebrated nine years of providing free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

The latest addition is the takeover of The Link Cafe at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in Guildhall Road since November last year, immersing them further into the community than ever before.

As well as marking the nine year milestone at a celebration earlier last month, Lorraine and Lee revealed that they have raised an incredible £1.2 million since they launched.

More than 100 guests gathered to reflect on the charity’s remarkable journey and its growing impact across the region. This now includes hand delivering more than 2,000 free gift packs to patients receiving treatment at 17 hospitals every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Lorraine. “It’s been a real team effort. Being able to raise an incredible £1.2 million is evidence of the community’s belief in our mission and the unwavering commitment of our army of volunteers and supporters.”

As well as marking the nine year milestone at a celebration last month, Lorraine and Lee revealed that they have raised an incredible £1.2 million since they launched.

Lee added: “It’s always been in our hearts to help people and to give people something to look forward to when they’re in the toughest moments of their lives.

“These are major milestones for our charity but it still feels like just the beginning. We have so much more to give.”

The co-founder recalled when the pair had just £30 to the charity’s name and they spent it buying gifts for people. When others started making donations, that is how The Lewis Foundation snowballed into what it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entrepreneur Rachel Collar, founder of Haus of HR and Haus of Coaching, praised Lorraine and Lee as “beacons of hope for so many”.

“Their dedication continues to inspire me,” she said. “The Lewis Foundation does something truly extraordinary to bring comfort, dignity and a little light during some of life’s darkest moments.”

With more than 50 volunteers and hundreds of supporters, the charity continues to be recognised for its innovative approach to charitable work.

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit the charity’s website here.