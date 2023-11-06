Brighter future for Danes Camp Leisure Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danes Camp Leisure Centre is part of Trilogy Active who also operate Cripps Recreation Centre, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

The popular family swimming pool at the centre reopened at the end of September after a short closure where work was carried out on new LED lighting in the pool area and changing village as well as new air handling units being installed.

“Our members at the heart of everything we do.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “That is why we are delighted to reopen our pool after a short closure and add extra Saturday morning swimming lessons. It will mean not only will our carbon footprint be smaller but the facilities for our customers will be the best they have ever been.”

The completed work, funded by West Northamptonshire Council also included new LED lighting in the sports hall.

“Our pool and our gym are more popular than ever and as we enter the autumn I am genuinely pleased at the real difference these now completed works will make.” John Fletcher continued. “We also have a whole range of activities for families and children meaning we can continue to deliver what we do to all ages across the Northampton community.”

Danes Camp will be home to new 50+ activities which include a new Walking Football session and the 50+ day which takes place every Tuesday at 11am. More information is available at https://www.trilogyactive.co.uk/health-fitness/50-plus/

The activities for families include the very popular Sunday roller-skating (https://www.trilogyactive.co.uk/junior-activities/roller-skating/) and the After School Buzz Clubzz Fun Fitness which run every Friday at 4pm for 5-11 year olds.

Children’s parties have returned and are now up and running – more information can be found at https://www.trilogyactive.co.uk/junior-activities/children-s-parties/

Activities also include Danes Camp Youth Club, held every Tuesday during term time and which is FREE due to funding from East Hunsbury Parish Council for those young people living in the parish.