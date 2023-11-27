A Northampton woman diagnosed with a brain tumour has raised more than £8,000 for Brain Tumour Research to help scientists working to find a cure for the devastating disease.

And last week (22 November) Catherine Heald, 39, was invited to the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London to meet scientists who are working at the forefront of the fight against aggressive glioblastoma (GBM), the type of tumour which Catherine was diagnosed with in June 2020.

Catherine’s visit came on the day the charity announced Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell as its new patron.

Theo, 37, from East Lothian, was diagnosed with a GBM in June 2022. She underwent life-extending surgery, followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. She said: “It took me six months to get my diagnosis. I visited multiple doctors with awful migraines, prolonged sickness and problems with my sight. No-one knew what was wrong and when I finally had a scan, I was told I had brain cancer and, without surgery, had just three months to live.

Catherine Heald

“I am frustrated that it took so long to get my diagnosis; we need to change that and it’s vital that we raise more awareness of this devastating disease to stop this happening to other families. It’s so important that more money is invested in research in order to improve treatments in future and, ultimately, to find a cure.”

Catherine was diagnosed with a GBM, which carries a stark prognosis of just 12-18 months. She complained of headaches for four months, but these were initially put down to an ear infection and then tension headaches. The pain became unbearable until her husband Thomas called an ambulance and Catherine was taken to A&E where a scan revealed she had a brain tumour.

Catherine was put on steroids to reduce the swelling and then underwent surgery before receiving radiotherapy and gruelling chemotherapy treatment to help improve her chances of survival.

Catherine said: “I know my prognosis is very poor and it’s hard to process the information as I lost a cousin to a brain tumour around 11 years ago and my cousin’s father back in 2002.”

Since her diagnosis, Catherine has supported Milton Keynes-based charity Brain Tumour Research to help bring about better outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately a cure.

A production quality controller in graphic design and a trampoline coach in her spare time, Catherine’s fundraising challenges have included cycling, running, rowing and trampolining a distance of 1,206.20 km – a nod to the date she was diagnosed (12 June 2020) – over a 17-week period – the length of her treatment. She has also completed 10,000 Steps a Day in February, a Jog 26.2 Miles in May, Cycle 274 Miles in August and 100 Star Jumps a Day in November challenges.

Catherine, now 39, said: “I feel very fortunate to have outlived my prognosis. My goals now include continuing to work and keep as fit and healthy as I can through trampolining, coaching, walking and cycling. If the last few years have taught me anything, it’s never to take life too seriously – anything can happen. I will continue to live each day with a spring in my step and a smile on my face.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 and just 12% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54% across all cancers.

Scar on Catherine's head from brain surgery

Catherine, Thomas, along with Catherine’s parents Rose and Dick, from Milton Keynes, were given the opportunity to speak to scientists about their work to find a cure for the disease and placed a tile on the Wall of Hope honouring Catherine’s brain tumour journey.

Catherine said: “I hope the money we have raised is life-changing and will help make a difference for everyone going forward who has a brain tumour.

“It is heartening to hear from the scientists about the work being done in their quest to find a cure, which can’t come soon enough.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Catherine and her family for their fundraising and hope that the visit to our Centre of Excellence at Queen Mary University of London offered a useful insight into all we’re doing to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.

“With one in three people knowing someone affected by a brain tumour and just 1% of the national spend on cancer research being allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002, we are determined to bring about change.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.