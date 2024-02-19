Brain injury care home in Northampton rated 'requires improvement' by care watchdog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Northampton, which accommodates patients with acquired brain injuries, has been rated ‘requires improvement’ by the care watchdog.

Loyd House in Christchurch Road, Abington was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) over four days in December 2023.

The rehabilitation centre, run by Christchurch Court Limited, was graded as ‘requires improvement’ in four of the five categories, including safe, effective, caring, and well-led. It was rated ‘good’ in the responsive category.

In a report published by the CQC on February 16, inspectors found that improvements were needed in medicine management and staff training was not always up to date.

The report says: “Systems and processes were not always effective in monitoring and mitigating risks to the health, safety and welfare of people using the service.

"Improvements were needed in relation to medicine management and infection prevention and control practices.

"Staff training was not always up to date and improvements were required to ensure all staff were consistently supported in their roles.”

Inspectors also said care was “task focused” with, at times, “little interaction with people”.

However, inspectors also highlighted a number of positives, including people being supported to have a healthy balanced diet, being respected and having their dignity maintained.

The report adds: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

"People could be assured they received care from staff who knew them well. People were involved in their care.

“People were listened to and knew how to raise a complaint if they needed to.”

The group in charge of the care home say they are taking “swift” action to deliver improvements.

A spokesperson for Active Care Group said: “We are disappointed to receive this latest CQC rating, but we thank the regulator for working with us to identify areas for improvement in our service.

“We are taking swift action to deliver immediate improvements against all areas outlined by the CQC in its latest report and want to reiterate that the safety and wellbeing of patients in our care is the top priority.”