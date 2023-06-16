Brackley Care Home's Around the World Adventure completed in one afternoon

The Taste of the World open afternoon was organised by customer relations manager Julie Wilson, a South African who swapped the sweltering climate of Natal for the far fresher climate of Brackley when the Kingsley Healthcare home opened two and a half years ago.

She said: “A number of staff come from the continent of Africa and that was the original inspiration for our event. We extended it to include colleagues from many other countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Poland and Estonia.

“One of our residents, Ed, commented that it was something similar to the book by Jules Verne called Around the World in Eighty Days except we did it in an afternoon!”

Staff at Brackley Care Home wave their flags in anticipation of the event

Staff brought traditional fare from their home country to share and the experience sparked much interesting discussion about different cultures.

Dishes supplied included:

JULIE WILSON (CRM) – SOUTH AFRICA - MILK TART AND PEPPERMINT CRISP TART. Both of these desserts are easy to make and are 100% South African in origin. Melktert as it is traditionally called, consists of a sweet pastry crust containing a custard filling made from milk, flour, sugar and eggs and lavishly sprinkled with cinnamon. Peppermint Crisp tart is made using the iconic Peppermint Crisp bar which is only made in South Africa and this, I think, is the magic ingredient. Peppermint Crisp is a chocolate bar filled with a multitude of thin cylinders of mint-flavoured “cracknel” and it is delicious.

SALOME MATEKU (SENIOR SUPPORT WORKER) – ZIMBABWE – Salome brought us a bottle of her favourite Mazoe Raspberry syrup which she says she cannot live without. Any family or friends that visit her from Zimbabwe bring her this delicious cordial which she graciously shared with us.

Brian and Julie both hail from the sunny shores of South Africa and treated residents, visitors and staff to local South African sausage which is called "boerewors". Milk Tart and Peppermint crisp tart were served for dessert.

BRIAN MIDDLETON (KITCHEN ASSISTANT) – SOUTH AFRICA – Boerewors – is a traditional sausage and when translated means “farmers sausage” and is made from coarsely minced beef and spices. This should be cooked on the barbecue or “braai” as it is called in South Africa. It is cooked in one long strip, traditionally rolled up on the barbecue as this is what keeps it juicy.

BARBARA FOLEY (ACTIVITIES) – IRELAND – SODA BREAD WITH IRISH BUTTER. Barbara chose to bake us traditional Irish soda bread which she made on the day. Prior to baking the loaf of bread one has to put a cross across the top of the bread cutting through to about half way and Irish folk lore say that this has to be done to let “the fairies out” and if you don’t do it, the fairies stay trapped inside the bread and the loaf will not rise.

CHARLES OCHEM (SUPPORT WORKER) – GHANA - CHICKEN AND JOLLOF RICE – Charles says he grew up eating jollof rice which is an easy dish made with rice, tomatoes, spices, vegetables and a meat of choice and is very popular in Ghana and across West Africa. His mother and sisters taught him how to make it and when he moved to the UK eight years ago – “he brought his cooking skills with him”.

SYLWIA BUJEK (DOMESTIC ASSISTANT) – POLAND - SAUSAGES AND BLACK PUDDING / CHEESECAKE. Sylwia moved to the UK from Poland 15 years ago and whilst she enjoys trying traditional food she usually reverts to her roots and cooks Polish food for her family. Sausages are usually made from pork and are very versatile and used in dinner dishes as well as on sandwiches. Polish black pudding, she says, is a little different to the English black pudding and the best way to cook it is wrapped in foil on the barbecue. The cheesecake is a very old Polish recipe and has been passed down through her generations and her grandmother taught her how to make it. This is served at Christmas and Easter as well as at any other special occasion.

Mila from Estonia served sprats and egg mayonnaise on rye bread

FRANCESCA WESTON-RAPER (SUPPORT WORKER) – AUSTRALIA - LAMINGTON CAKES. These are as Australian as the kangaroo and they consist of sponge cake dipped in chocolate and liberally sprinkled with fine dessicated coconut and are delicious.

GRACE PETERS (SUPPORT WORKER) – KENYA – NYAMA CHOMA (Goat) with Chapati (flabread). Grace says that Nyama Choma is barbecued goat that is typically not seasoned and this is a celebratory dish typically eaten at every party, as well as weddings and funerals. Chapati is the staple carbohydrate which can be sweet or savoury and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

MILA COURT (HOSPITALITY HOST) – ESTONIA – Mila made us smoked sprats on rye bread with egg mayonnaise. This is a very popular traditional dish from Estonia and the sprats are a small oily fish which are smaller than a sardine.