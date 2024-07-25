Brackley Care Home staff celebrate double award success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brackley Care Home is celebrating a double success at regional care awards honouring staff at Kingsley Healthcare’s services in the North West and Midlands.The event, part of the UK Top 20 Large Care Home Group’s (carehome.co.uk) 25th anniversary celebrations, was hosted by television and radio presenter David Whiteley at Dunham Forest Golf and Country Club in Altrincham, Cheshire.

Brackley Care Home's Cusstomer Relations Manager Julie Wilson was announced as winner of the Care Home Business Support Champion award; colleagues who nominated her said she was attentive to the every need of prospective residents and their families, adding that she was also great at PR and an organiser of fabulous community events.

Meanwhile Barbara Foley clinched the Activities and Lifestyle Co-Ordinator of the Year award, her Brackley Care Home colleagues describing her as "one of the strongest members of the team" and someone who "creates engaging and meaningful activities, always trying to find something new and exciting to do".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackley Care Home Manager Stephanie Eley was runner-up in the Care Home Manager of the Year category while Head Chef Fiona Coggins and Care Co-Ordinator Karen Watson were also runners-up.

Julie Wilson and Barbara Foley holding their beautiful trophies

In his awards address, Kingsley CEO and founder Daya Thayan expressed heartfelt appreciation to his staff, stating, "To all my colleagues who are here, this day means so much to us. We are a family business, and you are part of this family. Every time we visit, we witness the outstanding work that you do as a team, always with a smile. We can have the fanciest buildings, but they alone don't make a great care home - it is your dedication that truly matters."

Mr Thayan reflected on the company's journey since its inception in September 1999, started with his wife Sumi, saying, "We aimed to be a great family business that makes a difference in the lives of our residents, families, and staff. We are an integral part of the communities where we operate and take pride in being an employer of choice. For our homes to be centres of excellence, we need the best people - and that's exactly who yoiu are."

Co-Chief Operating Office Sumi Thayan echoed these sentiments, celebrating the staff's "unwavering dedication and hard work," which she described as the essence of Kingsley Healthcare. She added, "Congratulations to everyone here who has been nominated. You are all winners. Let's also extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone working diligently in our homes on shifts; our strength lies in our unity as a team."