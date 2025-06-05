It’s been a challenging time for the NHS, with patients facing long waiting lists amid a growing backlog following the Covid pandemic.

In April 2025, the British Medical Association revealed that there were 7.42 million people on waiting lists in England, adding that it “would take years to clear the backlog”, with more patients than ever left waiting for treatment.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local GP practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which was carried out between January 2 and March 25, 2024 and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond. Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Northamptonshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Crick Medical Practice, Crick There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick. The response rate was 41%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 82% said it was very good and 11% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Long Buckby Practice, Long Buckby There were 249 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby. The response rate was 47%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Byfield Medical Centre, Byfield There were 234 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Byfield. The response rate was 44%, with 103 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales