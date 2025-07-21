The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in with patients having their say on how they feel their GP practice in Northamptonshire is really performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 21 GP practices in Northamptonshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Crick Medical Practice - Crick, Northampton There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 80% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . The Long Buckby Practice - Long Buckby, Northampton There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Springfield Surgery - Brackley There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Springfield Surgery in Brackley. The response rate was 36%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps