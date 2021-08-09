Beat the Street is coming to Northampton - but what is it and how will it help you and your community?

Beat the Street is coming to Northampton next month

A campaign to get communities more active and improve health is coming to Northampton next month.

Beat the Street is designed to get communities moving by helping people to make small changes, such as walking or cycling to school every day, to improve health and help embed physical activity into everyday life.

So far more than 1.4 million people and 4,000 schools have taken part in games across the UK and beyond. Evidence shows that the programme really helps adults and children become more active.

Since it was created by GP Dr William Bird, the game has been played by more than 1.4m people in more than 120 locations in the UK and beyond, including Kettering who played in 2019 when 8,629 people took part and together walked, cycled and rolled an amazing 85,008.5 miles.

Beat the Street has not only had a significant impact on increasing low levels of physical activity amongst adults and children, but also helps reduce congestion, improves air quality, and helps families spend time in green spaces together. It has recently been adapted to ensure that it’s safe to play during the COVID-19 pandemic with contactless cards and fobs.

The Northampton game will take place from September 22 to November 3 and is open to anyone of any age or ability who would like to take part. Children use a fob which will be provided via participating primary schools, and adults can pick up a free card from one of the distribution points listed on the Beat the Street Northampton website.

Players then find their nearest “Beat Box” which will appear on lampposts around the town for the duration of the game. These sensors have been adapted to make them more sensitive so that you don’t need to touch them – simply hover your card or fob over the Beat Box and it will beep and flash to record your points.

Your first visit to a Beat Box registers the journey; then walk, cycle or roll to the next Beat Box within an hour to score 10 points.

Beat the Street Northampton is brought to you by West Northamptonshire Council, Public Health Northamptonshire and Active Northants with funding from the National Lottery via Sport England. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Councillor Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northants Council and Portfolio Holder for Housing, Culture & Leisure, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street to Northampton. We know that one of the best things that people can do for their physical and mental health is to move more and to get out into green space, and Beat the Street is designed to help people do exactly that in a safe way.

“It’s free to take part in Beat the Street and it’s open to everyone regardless of age, ability or background. It’s a game that encourages you to exercise from your front door and to clock up the miles within the game framework.”