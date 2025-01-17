Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s biggest suicide prevention initiative is coming to Northamptonshire later this year.

In September, the Baton of Hope UK Tour 2025 will visit the town, as well as 20 other locations around the country.

2025 will be the second iteration of the tour, which aims to raise awareness on suicide. The tour first took place in 2023, but did not visit Northamptonshire.

Throughout the tour, the Baton of Hope will be carried by baton bearers who have been personally affected by suicide bereavement.

Rachel and Amy Hewitt with a previous year's Baton of Hope and the map for this year's.

As well as promoting awareness and conversations on suicide, the tour provides an opportunity for different suicide prevention services and groups to come together in one place so anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can visit an event, and be directed to exactly the help they need.

This year, Northamptonshire will be the twelfth stop of the tour, on September 20. The baton will visit a number of locations in the county - to be confirmed at a later date - before finishing in Northampton market square at around 6pm.

A conference is planned to take place throughout the day, showcasing the variety of suicide prevention and mental health services that are available in Northamptonshire. An evening function to fundraise for the costs of the day is also planned. Further details of locations and times will also be released at a later date.

A Wellingborough based charity, Kelly’s Heroes, has been chosen to lead the project in Northamptonshire. The charity was set up by John, Rachel and Amy Hewitt, the parents and sister of Kelly Hewitt, who took her life in 2018, aged 24.

Sherry Adams, CEO of the charity, said: “When we bring together the organisations in Northamptonshire, we’re highlighting all the support that’s available, if that’s multiplied 20 times throughout the country, the baton of hope will make a big difference in showing what support there is for people who struggle.”

Sherry has also suffered bereavements from suicide, and outlined what impact suicide can have. She added: “It’s devastating, the impact it has on the community, so when I was asked to head up Kelly’s Heroes I could not say no.”

Anyone wishing to get involved, or to be a baton bearer, can reach out to Kelly’s Heroes on their website.