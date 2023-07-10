Banburyshire advice centre that helps people in Northamptonshire celebrates seventh anniversary

Past student of Nene College (University of Northampton)Andy Willis is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of the charity he founded Banburyshire Advice Centre. The charity is an award winning charity Voluntary Organisation of the Year 2022 in the Cherwell Love Where You Live Awards 2021 and was Highly Commended in the Inspirational Awards of the Oxfordshire Adult Social Care Awards 2022. Andy Willis was awarded a British Citizen Award in 2019 and for his work with Rethink he received the Supporter of the Year Award. His charity work is extensive and further details are available on AndyWillis.online. Banburyshire Advice Centre helps Northamptonshire residents, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Warwickshire residents with benefit advice, general advice and Career advice. The charity is run completely by volunteers and would welcome donations from the local community to keep the services going. To contact the advice centre tel 01295 279988 or to book a benefit form appointment tel 01295 23 67 67