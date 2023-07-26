Award Success for The Frank Bruno Foundation

The Frank Bruno Foundation, based in Standens Barn, are a Mental Health and Wellbeing Charity supporting those struggling with early stage mental ill health

Held at the University of Northampton, the Changemaker awards recognised those organisations and individuals who had made the most innovative and impactful projects within the local community, nationally and globally.

The Frank Bruno Foundation Team were thrilled to be invited to attend the awards at the University of Northampton and were proud to be recognised for the work that they do within the Community.

The Frank Bruno Foundation Team

The Frank Bruno Foundation was created as a direct result of Frank wanting to give something back to the community.

Based at The Round by Round Centre, Walledwell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton, the Foundation provide structured non-contact boxing sessions and wellbeing programmes for anyone over the age of 10 years old who are experiencing problems with early stage mental ill-health.

The aim of the Foundation is to bring healthy body and healthy mind approaches together to provide a holistic and enjoyable method to support all clients, offering a mixture of group programmes for young people, adults aged 18+, schools, corporate companies along with 1:1 sessions for those not suited to group work.

Non-contact boxing (boxing without being hit) is a physical work out which can lead to improved body strength, better hand to eye co-ordination, decrease stress, heighten discipline, improve physical and mental toughness and increase confidence and self-esteem. This will complement the wellbeing session as participants will learn to facilitate supporting and building up others, acknowledging and accepting diversity and encouraging and promoting collaboration.

The wellbeing elements of the programme will use a strength based approach using a variety of techniques including discussions, problem sharing, identifying a support network, team work, peer support and encouragement.

Programmes run at the Foundation support social inclusion and promote physical and emotional strengths and achievements.

Since being created in 2017, the Foundation has gone from strength to strength, with demand particularly high since Covid. Referrals are accepted from family members, friends, professional services or self-referral.

