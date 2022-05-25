Award for caring Crick schoolgirl Liliane who goes extra mile to help others with epilepsy

A Crick schoolgirl who goes that extra mile to help others has received an award signed by Bear Grylls.

Liliane Cunliffe, eight, was nominated for a Meritorious Conduct award by her Scout leaders at Crick and West Haddon Scout Group for all her hard work and fundraising.

At the weekend, she was presented with the award by Dean Smith, County Commissioner for Northamptonshire at Daventry and District Cub Camp at Blackwell Adventure near Bromsgrove.

Liliane with her parents Sophie and Neil.

Dean said: “It was an honour to present this award to such a deserving Cub Scout. She is an inspiration and fills me with optimism for the future.”

Liliane was diagnosed with epilepsy in August 2020. She has absence type epilepsy that can cause seizures.

The fundraiser has helped bring in more than £1,200 for Epilepsy Society. She did this by walking 100 miles and became the face of the Charity’s Christmas campaign which raised a further £40,000. These funds contributed to transforming the lives of people with epilepsy through world leading research, advocacy and care.

Liliane said she hopes to keep up her efforts to help others with the condition in any way she can.

She told this newspaper: “My medicine makes me quite tired sometimes, but I promise to do all I can to help make people with epilepsy better."

Mum Sophie said her daughter continues to make her proud.

If you would like to know more about Scouting in your local area, visit: https://www.scouts.org.uk/groups/