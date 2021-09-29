Almost two dozen Northamptonshire children tried to quit smoking during pandemic

Action on Smoking and Health charity said the stress of lockdown likely affected young people

Almost two dozen children in Northamptonshire used an NHS service to try and quit smoking during the coronavirus pandemic, figures reveal.

The charity Action on Smoking and Health said the stress of lockdown likely affected young people, as figures show they were the least successful age group to kick the habit across England.

NHS Digital data shows 23 under-18s in Northamptonshire set a date to quit using the NHS Stop Smoking Service between April last year and March.

At follow-up meetings held a month later, 10 said they had given up.

The previous year, three smokers under the age of 18 successfully quit, out of 18 who set a target date.

Of the 1,700 child smokers looking to kick the habit across England last year, 45% reported quitting.

Though up from 41% the previous year, it was still the lowest success rate of any category, and well behind the 61% of people aged 60 and over who achieved the same.

ASH said there is some evidence that the pandemic has changed smokers' relationship to tobacco.

Hazel Cheeseman, deputy chief executive of the charity, added: "Recent research highlighted that younger people appear to have been taking up or going back to smoking in larger numbers.

"It appears likely that for younger people the stress of lockdown has led to more smoking while for older smokers health fears have prompted more quitting.

"Overall, people have been quitting with greater success in the pandemic."

In Northamptonshire, 66% of people of all ages said they had successfully quit smoking last year – up from 41% the year before.

Nationally, the self-reported quit rate rose from 51% to 59% over this period, though success varied significantly between 82% in North East Lincolnshire and just 21% in Harrow.

Jon Foster, senior policy officer at Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation, said: "If the Government is serious about reaching its own ambition for a smoke-free England by 2030, then they need to reverse the 50% cuts that local stop smoking services have seen over the past few years.

"The Government should implement a smoke-free fund, using profits from tobacco companies to pay for measures to prevent people from starting to smoke, and to support those who do to quit."

The Department for Health and Social Care said UK smoking rates are at record low levels, and the Government was on track to make England smoke free by 2030.

A spokeswoman added: “We are addressing the damaging health implications of smoking right across the country, especially where rates remain stubbornly high.