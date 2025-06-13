Advice for people living with dementia as yellow heat warning issued across East of England

Alzheimer’s Society urges people to check in on loved ones with dementia during sunny spell as they are more prone to dehydration

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat-health warning for the East of England from today today to 15 June 2025. Alzheimer’s Society is urging people to check in on friends and family living with dementia to make sure they stay safe during the hot weather.

With over 100,000 people across the East of England living with dementia, it is vital they stay safe and hydrated during the upcoming hot spell.

Dehydration is a common challenge for people living with dementia, as memory problems mean they can easily forget to drink enough water.

During the hot weather, the charity suggests families and carers can help by leaving glasses or jugs of water within easy reach, sharing a drink with the person, leaving reminders to drink and providing high water content foods such as ice lollies, milk jellies and yogurt.

Judith King, Head of Local Services for East of England at Alzheimer’s Society, said:“People should absolutely enjoy the nice weather we’re having, but it’s important to note that high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take special precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.

"People with dementia may forget to drink enough fluids and wear suitable clothing. As the temperatures rise this week, we are urging families and carers to check in on people with dementia to make sure they are staying hydrated, wearing light clothes and keeping out of direct sun.

“Popping round to check on a neighbour, friend or family member with dementia can help keep them safe during the hot weather.”

Tips from Alzheimer’s Society to help support people living with dementia during the hot weather:

Dress Appropriately - Light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made from natural fibres help keep people comfortable and prevent overheating. A hat or cap for outside is also a good idea.

Light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made from natural fibres help keep people comfortable and prevent overheating. A hat or cap for outside is also a good idea. Keep homes cool – Close curtains and blinds during the day, especially in sunny, south-facing rooms. In the evening open windows to let warm air out and cooler air in.

– Close curtains and blinds during the day, especially in sunny, south-facing rooms. In the evening open windows to let warm air out and cooler air in. Avoid the midday sun – Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm). When outdoors, seek shade, wear a hat and apply high-factor sunscreen regularly.

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day (11am-3pm). When outdoors, seek shade, wear a hat and apply high-factor sunscreen regularly. Find ways to cool off - Try putting a frozen bottle of water or ice pack next to a fan, for some DIY air-conditioning. Or place a washcloth and some iced water nearby.

Try putting a frozen bottle of water or ice pack next to a fan, for some DIY air-conditioning. Or place a washcloth and some iced water nearby. Ask others to help - If you don’t live near the person or are worried about someone – ask a friend or neighbour to pop in and make sure they're ok.

There are around a million people in the UK living with dementia and more than a third do not have a diagnosis. This means that thousands of people are facing the devastating realities of dementia without access to the vital care, support and treatment that a diagnosis can bring.

If you’re worried about dementia, Alzheimer’s Society is here to help. Call their Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk