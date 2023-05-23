A Wonderful Celebration of Physical and Mental Wellbeing by Northampton InterFaith Forum

There were workshops on how to cope with stress, surviving suicide and how to talk to people contemplating suicide, walk and talk to promote wellbeing, perinatal mental health, Tai Chi and Yoga workshops, hand massage, how to manage your finances, and so much more. A delicious vegetarian meal was provided by the Gurdwara.

The day was led by Helen Puk (NIFF), with financial support from the Northampton Community Foundation. Helen said, ’The atmosphere was excellent, and feedback from those attending was very positive.’ Daniel Tabor, Chair of NIFF, commented, ’Great team work by the NIFF family and the Gurdwara. Everyone enjoyed the event. It is important that we reach out to the different faith communities in our town.’ Several more Wellbeing Days are being planned over the next year. Daniel Tabor