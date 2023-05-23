News you can trust since 1931
A Wonderful Celebration of Physical and Mental Wellbeing by Northampton InterFaith Forum

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, on 20th May the Northampton InterFaith Forum (NIFF) organised a full afternoon of talks, workshops and practical sessions to promote physical and mental wellbeing across the different faith communities in Northampton. The event was held at the Sikh Gurdwara (St James Mill Road) and was attended by over 130 people.
By Daniel TaborContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read

There were workshops on how to cope with stress, surviving suicide and how to talk to people contemplating suicide, walk and talk to promote wellbeing, perinatal mental health, Tai Chi and Yoga workshops, hand massage, how to manage your finances, and so much more. A delicious vegetarian meal was provided by the Gurdwara.

The day was led by Helen Puk (NIFF), with financial support from the Northampton Community Foundation. Helen said, ’The atmosphere was excellent, and feedback from those attending was very positive.’ Daniel Tabor, Chair of NIFF, commented, ’Great team work by the NIFF family and the Gurdwara. Everyone enjoyed the event. It is important that we reach out to the different faith communities in our town.’ Several more Wellbeing Days are being planned over the next year. Daniel Tabor

A workshop on mindfulnessA workshop on mindfulness
Helen Puk (organiser) with members of the Fire Service.Helen Puk (organiser) with members of the Fire Service.
(From left)Surendra, Pindy, Kirkland and Bruce, representing the Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Jewish traditions.(From left)Surendra, Pindy, Kirkland and Bruce, representing the Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Jewish traditions.
Deep concentration: hand massageDeep concentration: hand massage
