A winning formula now available at The Chapel Wellness Studio in Towcester

The Chapel has been well known for it’s link to Formula 1 history, being the base for the award-winning motorsport photographer, Mark Sutton, but now his son Max has taken over with an inspiring wellness studio.

Max Sutton has many memories of hanging out with his dad at The Chapel and recalled how motorsport idols, such as Jackie Stewart and David Coulthard visited over the years. He was always interested in the fitness side of the industry and this is a passion he has driven through.

Max started off enjoying rugby when he was at school but then found a huge interest in personal training when he was attending the Formula 1 tracksides with his dad and chatting to the driver’s personal trainers.

The new gym in Towcester has transformed the old Formula One photography studio

Inspired by Michael Schumacher’s interest in Technogym and the level of training this equipment can bring, Max has centred his gym around some top class pieces of equipment and facilities perfect for any fitness enthusiast.

Max said: “A work out shouldn’t be a chore. Whether you are new to fitness or already experienced, I provide sessions that are aimed at any fitness level and are great fun.

“I offer 1-2-1 personal training or small group sessions, so if you are someone that feels a little intimidated by large gym settings this may be the answer to get you going.

“There is no tie in or contract at The Chapel. You can pay as you go and your programme will be tailored to you and your own fitness goals. The mixed sessions are only for 3-4 people so you will never feel there isn’t much space and you will still get individual attention if you book these.”

Formula 1 memorablia on the walls of The Chapel

Max has created a truly beautiful training space and has even left some of the Formula 1 memorabilia up on the walls. A Michael Schumacher racing suit and helmet provide much inspiration in the gym and the light space and tastefully renovated building is a haven to work out in.

There are two studios; one large and one smaller one, so there is plenty of space. There are also two treatment rooms that will offer sports massage and other treatments in the future.

There is also an outdoor area that Max has created to provide an outside workout space, or just somewhere to chill after a session.

Max said: “This is very much about growing my business slowly and listening to what Towcester and the area needs from a gym. In the future I would love to see personal trainers from the Silverstone track come and use the facilities here as the Technogym equipment is so good for strength training and developed by the best in the industry.

Matt Sutton is the founder and personal trainer of The Chapel

“My sessions are a balance of cardio and strength training which provides a healthy approach to getting fit and a positive outlook on you health.”