A new Integrated Alcohol and Drug Service to be rolled out across West Northamptonshire

A new Integrated Alcohol and Drug Service, which aims to support adults, children, young people, and families across the region has been given the green light by West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet. The service is expected to commence on 1 April 2026.

As part of the roll-out of the new service, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will seek to enhance its existing work with partners across the area to give people freedom from dependence on alcohol and drugs where possible. As well as aid the prevention of drug-related deaths and infections leading to improved mental and physical wellbeing, and reduced alcohol and drug-related hospital admissions.

By working collaboratively local services will seek to reduce harm to children and young people from misusing parents/carers, enhance life chances for children and young people and provide increased safeguarding for vulnerable individuals. In addition to this it is anticipated to reduce crime and reoffending rates linked to drugs and alcohol, sustained education, training, and employment opportunities, as well as access to and maintenance of suitable accommodation.

Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, commented on the initiative: "This new integrated service is a vital step towards addressing the significant challenges posed by alcohol and drug use in our community. By enhancing our support systems and focusing on early intervention, we aim to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents, reduce crime, and provide better life chances for all.

"Recent feedback from people, particularly through the consultation on our One West Northamptonshire Plan, shows that by working together we can reduce health inequalities and improve everyone's wellbeing. This will help address some of the biggest problems in our community related to drugs and alcohol.

“We are committed to working closely with our partners to ensure that these services are accessible, effective, and responsive to the needs of our community."

WNC has a legal responsibility to reduce health inequalities and enhance the health and wellbeing of its residents. This includes commissioning services for the treatment and prevention of alcohol and drug use. Alcohol and drug use remains a critical issue, with alcohol-related deaths tripling and drug-related deaths doubling in West Northamptonshire since 2015. The negative effects of alcohol and drug use extend beyond health, impacting crime, safety, and the economy. The new service aligns with the Council’s strategic priorities, including the emerging Corporate Approach to Prevention & Early Intervention.

The service will work more closely with local authorities and partners, sharing spaces at Community Hubs and Family Hubs when possible. It will build on current good practices and focus on community recovery and development. The service will also collaborate with other agencies to help people with complex needs, such as homelessness, domestic abuse, or mental health issues.

As part of the next steps, WNC will enter a competitive tender process for the provision of these services for an initial period of five years, with an option to extend for up to an additional five years, making the maximum contract length ten years.

West Northamptonshire Council is committed to improving public health outcomes and providing value for money to its residents. The new Integrated Alcohol and Drug Service is a fundamental step towards achieving these goals and enhancing the overall health and wellbeing of the community.