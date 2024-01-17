A new alternative to Slimming Groups launches in Northampton

Embarking on a weight loss journey has never been this empowering. Evolve Weight Loss, the revolutionary Slimming Plan is making waves in Northampton, offering men and women a transformative and confidence-boosting approach to achieving their happy weight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Evolve Weight Loss plan is here.

Led by the experienced Weight Loss Coach, Sylvia Paget, who brings over a decade of expertise to the table, Evolve Weight Loss has successfully redefined Slimming Groups in South Birmingham, Worcestershire and is growing rapidly Online with members from all over the UK. Jen Flannigan, the Founder of Evolve Weight Loss, is thrilled to extend the reach of Evolve to Northampton, with two dedicated sessions on Tuesday evening.

Evolve is not your typical slimming group. It's a sanctuary for members seeking a supportive and motivational community to help them on their weight loss journey. Sylvia's approach is rooted in both encouragement and practical advice, helping members build a healthier and more confident version of themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvia Paget, Evolve Weight Loss Coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Evolve is all about embracing your journey and gaining confidence with every step. We focus on sustainable progress, both physically and mentally," explains Sylvia. "Northampton, get ready to embark on a transformation that goes beyond just numbers on a scale."

The Northampton Evolve Weight Loss Groups launch on the 6th February 2024 with two sessions initially, and more sessions likely to open based on our pre-registered members volume. Whether you're a Northampton resident or from the surrounding areas, Evolve welcomes you to join a community where the journey towards a healthier you is empowering, supportive and most of all fun.

About Sylvia

Sylvia was a Weight Loss Coach for eleven years, helping hundreds, if not thousands of people on their weight loss journey, however, she stopped believing in the plan, and it wasn’t getting her back to her Happy Weight. She always promised that if she ever stopped believing in the plan then she would hang up her scales as she felt the way she delivered groups felt wrong. She wanted to deliver groups her way.

Sylvia & Jen Celebrate the launch of Evolve Northampton

So she began searching for something that would feel right, something she’d love. Trying a few things before finding Jen, she thought OMG a kindred spirit – someone who knows exactly how she felt about being flexible, passionate and excited about helping others lose weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s looking forward to getting back out there and helping people but helping them in a normal, realistic way – not a false, contrived way – She’s always said it’s how you make others feel – they are more than a number. She hated to see people so hung up on their weight, coming in to be weighed after what they felt to be a good week only for the scales to say otherwise, seeing them so deflated and upset. She loves that with Evolve, members don’t even have to get weighed if they don’t want to, it’s all about members being in control.

About Evolve Weight Loss

Their proven success combines community groups, a new weight loss plan, wellness, and physical activity. At Evolve, they’re all about making healthy choices fun, easy, and delicious. Whether you’re looking for a supportive community, healthy meal ideas, or just some motivation to keep going, they’ve got you covered.

Jen Flannigan, Evolve Weight Loss Founder

Community Groups: Their groups are the ultimate destination to get all the help and support you need to achieve your goals of becoming happier, healthier and slimmer. In-person Groups: They run weekly weight loss groups in Longbridge, Birmingham, Droitwich, Worcestershire, online and now in Northampton.

The Food Plan: At Evolve, they believe eating healthy should be both enjoyable and sustainable. That’s why their Everyday Eats plan has over 200 delicious NO Count foods like fruits, veggies, meats, fish, plant-based proteins, and eggs, which you can munch on to your heart’s content! Plus, you get a daily bank of calorie allowance based on your gender and weight, so you can enjoy other foods and drinks that aren’t on the NO Count list too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activity: At Evolve, they believe in promoting a more active lifestyle by encouraging you to take small steps towards increasing your physical activity. You don’t have to jump right into rigorous exercise routines; instead, start by doing a little more than what you’re currently doing and gradually build this up as you feel more confident over time.

Wellness: At Evolve, they believe that wellness is not just about surviving, it’s about thriving! It’s all about making small, healthy choices every day that contribute to your overall physical and mental wellbeing. This could mean anything from going for a walk in the park to enjoying a healthy, filling meal or simply getting enough sleep.

Evolve Weight Loss Community Group

Evolve has successfully created positive transformations in Birmingham, Worcestershire, and online across the UK. The launch in Northampton signifies a new chapter for slimmers seeking physical and mental wellbeing, fun and supportive groups and most of all, a real alternative to Slimming Groups.

About Jen, the Founder of Evolve Weight Loss

Working for eleven years as a weight loss consultant and experiencing the ups and downs of yo-yo dieting (losing 5 Stone), Jen wanted to create a programme that was different from the rest. Instead of following strict guidelines from a larger company, she developed a plan based on her own experiences, learning, and frustrations.

Group / Session DetailsTuesdays: 5.30pm & 7.00pm

Group AddressFar Cotton Rec Centre, Towcester Road, Northampton, NN4 8LG