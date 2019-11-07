'A great team effort': Northampton care home celebrates getting best possible rating from CQC

Staff at a Northampton care home are celebrating after being given the best possible rating by the healthcare watchdog.

Ashurst Mews Care Home was rated 'outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in August, which left inspectors 'impressed'.

Staff at Ashurst Mews Care Home in Moulton celebrate the 'outstanding' rating from the CQC

Manager Rex Pudol said everyone at the Moulton nursing home is 'over the moon' after the agonising wait for the report to be published.

"The 'outstanding' rating was achieved from a great team effort," he said.

"I'm very proud of the team at Ashurst Mews, the contribution of each of every member of staff, the hard work and effort they put in secured this fabulous CQC rating."

Ashurst Mews was rated 'good' - the second-highest score - after an inspection in 2017, so Mr Pudol was pleased to have improved since he took over the care home last year.

The manager believes the CQC inspectors were encouraged by their willingness to embrace technology and strong links with the community.

Deanna Westwood, CQC head of inspection for adult social care in the central region, said residents received a high standard of care which was personalised to them.

She praised the 'passionate' staff who tailored the treatment to people's needs and gave them control over their lives.

“Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered by Ashurst Mews care home," she said.

“We found staff were committed to making sure people lived fulfilling lives and were highly motivated with a 'can do' approach which meant they were able to achieve positive outcomes for people.

"Without exception, people spoke positively of their care experiences. It was clear the culture within the service valued the uniqueness of all individuals who lived there."

The full inspection report can be read here.