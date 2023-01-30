66-year-old Northamptonshire man walks more than 2,000 km to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK
Trek raises incredible £5,000 for Prostate Cancer
A Northamptonshire man has taken on amazing walking challenge across Europe for Prostate Cancer UK
On the 16th of May, Naseby resident Kèmal Chetitah, set off on his epic walk along the Via Francigena ( the ancient pilgrims route taken by Archbishop Sigeric of Canterbury in 990 AD when he travelled to Rome to receive his mantle of office - the Pallium ) to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.
Kèmal crossed the finish line on 4th August at the Vatican, completing 2024 kilometres in 80 days with 1 day of rest . His longest daily walk covered 69 kilometres ( he had got lost in a forest ! ) and he endured all types of weather from blazing sunshine at 40 degrees, to torrential rain and mountain fog. He has met many generous people from all walks of life, who supported him along the way, offering food, shelter, and donations to this worthy cause .Kèmal would like to thank all those who have supported him on this challenge (including his many friends and neighbour) and has managed to raise a total of £5.500 for Prostate Cancer including gift aid .Recently, Kèmal was invited back again to the town of Viterbo (Italy) to help celebrate the inauguration of the Pilgrim Monument, together with the Mayor of Viterbo, the Archbishop of Viterbo and the President of the Via Francigena.Currently one man dies every 45 minutes from Prostate cancer. That’s more than 11,500 men per year and by 2030, Prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK.