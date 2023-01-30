66-year-old Northamptonshire man walks more than 2,000 km to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK

Kèmal crossed the finish line on 4th August at the Vatican, completing 2024 kilometres in 80 days with 1 day of rest . His longest daily walk covered 69 kilometres ( he had got lost in a forest ! ) and he endured all types of weather from blazing sunshine at 40 degrees, to torrential rain and mountain fog. He has met many generous people from all walks of life, who supported him along the way, offering food, shelter, and donations to this worthy cause .Kèmal would like to thank all those who have supported him on this challenge (including his many friends and neighbour) and has managed to raise a total of £5.500 for Prostate Cancer including gift aid .Recently, Kèmal was invited back again to the town of Viterbo (Italy) to help celebrate the inauguration of the Pilgrim Monument, together with the Mayor of Viterbo, the Archbishop of Viterbo and the President of the Via Francigena.Currently one man dies every 45 minutes from Prostate cancer. That’s more than 11,500 men per year and by 2030, Prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK.