24-hour cycle challenge fundraisers celebrate after raising £2,000 for Mesothelioma UK

Last Thursday, the team from asbestos management consultancy Acorn Analytical Services started their challenge taking it in turns to complete legs on an indoor exercise bike at their office in Northampton’s Moulton Park. The challenge ended at noon on Friday – more than 450 miles later and with £2,000 raised to support the work of national charity Mesothelioma UK.

Director Ian Stone said: “We could not be prouder of the team who were absolutely incredible throughout.

“Even in the early hours of the morning when things got really tough, they just kept going, showing the strength of spirit and determination which is at the heart of our team.

Jody Thomas, Dan Crask and Max Wright who cycled through the night on behalf of Mesothelioma UK

“The work of Mesothelioma UK is a cause close to all our hearts and we are thrilled to have raised £2,000 to support their vital work, with money still coming in. More than 2,700 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in the UK every year as a direct result of exposure to asbestos fibres. We know how much this money means to the charity and to everyone affected by this devastating disease.”

Business Development Executive, Max Wright, was one of the team who cycled through the night. Speaking as the cycle ended on Friday, he said: “We’re all exhausted – the legs are certainly feeling it - but we did it and we’re over the moon with the amount we raised on behalf of Mesothelioma UK.”