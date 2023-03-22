Winners included a healthcare assistant whose outstanding dedication to her duty made a patient feel “comfortable and loved” at end-of-life

Awards were held to celebrate the achievements of some of the staff, volunteers, and fundraisers, at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

The Excellence Awards 2023 received more than 450 nominations across 15 categories and were organised by the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group.

Winners included a healthcare assistant whose outstanding dedication to her duty made a patient feel “comfortable and loved” at end-of-life, two health care assistants who have provided valuable support for colleagues at difficult times in their lives, and a healthcare assistant who went out of her way to make sure a homeless man had a new set of clothes to help him leave hospital.

The event was held on Thursday March 16 at Hanger One, the Aviator Hotel, Sywell Aerodrome, with awards presented by trust executives. The event was compered by Tom Percival and Annabel Amos from BBC Radio Northampton.

UHN Interim Group Chief Executive, Deborah Needham, said: “Our annual Excellence Awards are one of the most important dates in our calendar and we were delighted celebrate the achievements of our colleagues.

“It has been another very busy and challenging year for our hospitals and these awards give us a chance to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of our staff, volunteers, and fundraisers, and to celebrate all that we have achieved together.

“I want to congratulate everyone who was nominated, who was shortlisted, and who have won awards.

“Our judging panel had some very difficult decisions to make but we clearly have some very worthy winners who have done so much for patients, their families and carers, and for their own colleagues.”

Below are pictures from the awards evening celebrating staff, volunteers and fundraisers across Northamptonshire.

1 . Excellence Awards for staff at KGH and NGH Laura Sheehan, Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator (NGH) receives her Dedicated to Development, Learning and Progression Award. Photo: University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Photo Sales

2 . Excellence Awards for staff at KGH and NGH Louise Woodford, Healthcare Assistant, (centre) receiving the Patient Experience Award. Photo: University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Photo Sales

3 . Excellence Awards for staff at KGH and NGH Paul Slater, Consultant Anaesthetist, NGH, receiving the Sustainability Champion Award. Photo: University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Photo Sales

4 . Excellence Awards for staff at KGH and NGH Andre Gore (NGH) Pathway Redesign Lead. receiving his Excellence in Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award. Photo: University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Photo Sales