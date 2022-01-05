Youth project celebrates young voices on Northampton radio station

Mayor Rufia Ashraf joined the team at NLive for a celebration of the project.

A project aimed at young people has showcased a new generation of voices on a Northampton radio station.

NLive Radio hosted a Nexus Youth Project, funded by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation as part of #IWill youth action projects.

The scheme saw NLive Radio staff, presenters and volunteers train and coach young people in being presenters, producers, and journalists while encouraging them to engage with social action topics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station manager, Martin Steers, said: “As the local radio station for everyone in Northampton, we are passionate about engaging with young people, and especially training and empowering them to have a voice, and talk about the issues that matter to them.”

The project was a combination of weekly workshops and two week-long courses during the summer holidays.

Across the entire Nexus Project, around 25 young people between the ages of 13 and 18 took part.

These groups worked to produce shows on issues such as mental health, careers and aspirations, and social media.

A celebration event took place at the University of Northampton Waterside Campus and included a short presentation about the project.

There was a live broadcasting of a special Nexus Youth Show on NLive Radio including interviews with Jane Birch, Councillor from Northampton Town Council and Rufia Ashraf the Mayor of Northampton, who were both in attendance.

Cllr Jane Birch said: “I was absolutely delighted to be part of the event to celebrate the work and achievements of the young people involved in the Nexus Youth project in conjunction with NLive radio.

“The project provides a great opportunity for young people to come together to investigate matters which affect their schools , their friends, families and the wider communities.

“The pandemic and lockdowns along with home schooling have presented this age group with unforeseen challenges.

“To be able to work as part of a team to discuss all these matters, produce content and broadcast on NLive requires a huge range of skills, not only technical, but of research, analysis and presentation - all transferable skills which make them confident and effective communicators.”

Rufia Ashraf added: “Young people are our future and it is our duty to guide them to make decisions on how to shape their future careers.

“The Nexus project enables young people to grasp opportunities to gain experience and knowledge which they can go onto make them excel at whatever they want to aspire to become.”