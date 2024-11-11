Yokohama’s close support for college students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading tyre manufacturer Yokohama is building close bonds with Northampton College by providing educational talks on logistics and by donating a retired lorry for its mechanical students to practice their skills on.

It was after Yokohama’s transport supervisor Chris Reed delivered the Scania 94D that he was asked by the college if he’d be happy to return and talk to the students about his insight into the logistics sector.

The opportunity to give two lectures in November was something Chris jumped at to support those starting a career in logistics.

Chris, who by his own admission has taken an unorthodox route into logistics, said: “I’m really looking forward to giving my logistics talks to the students at Northampton College which is not far away from Yokohama’s UK headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Students from the college will also hear talks from Yokohama’s transport supervisor

“I’ll give them some background about myself, what my job involves on a day-to-day basis, what we’re doing differently at Yokohama and what we aim to do going forward. I hope they find it educational and entertaining.”

Chris originally spent seven years in the army before a sales role in oils and lubricants. When Covid-19 struck, he was made redundant and retrained as an HGV driver – a decision he hasn’t looked back on.

Yokohama gave him his first job behind the wheel delivering its tyres but it wasn’t long before his logistics potential was spotted by Yokohama after he put forward suggestions on ways to improve volumes and increase its fleet operations.

Now it’s the actual lorry he first drove that’s been retired after 20 years’ loyal service and donated to Northampton College for its mechanical students to practise their skills on in their workshop.

Yokohama tyres recently donated one if its retired delivery lorries to Northampton College

Before its retirement it clocked up an incredible 1,270,000km and delivered an estimated 960,000 tyres across 57,000 journeys.

Chris added: “The lorry, which I have a close and happy connection with, was too good for the scrap heap.

“Yokohama management supported the idea of supporting the next generation of vehicle mechanics by donating the lorry so they can learn the lessons and skills they will need to progress in their careers.”

Commenting on the activity, Nick Burton, automotive HGV & light vehicle lecturer at Northampton College, said: “Yokohama’s contribution is immensely valuable to our program and will significantly enhance the hands-on learning experiences we can offer our apprentices. It will make a lasting impact on our programme and the lives of many aspiring HGV motor vehicle professionals for which we are extremely grateful.”