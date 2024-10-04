World Teachers’ Day 2024: University of Northampton staff reflect of their inspirations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark World Teachers’ Day on Saturday 5 October, University of Northampton staff give their reflections on the educators who have inspired them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday (5 October) is World Teachers’ Day and the theme this year is Valuing teacher voices: Towards a new social contract for education.’

We caught up with members of Marketing & Student Recruitment to get their reflections on the teachers they remember adding value to their education and future lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine Shambrook, Digital Manager, says: “A teacher during my middle school years – and who is still with us! – called Mr Hassall (two A’s, two S’s, and two L’s he used to say when spelling his name. I’ll always remember) is one I can confidently say helped keep me interested in school and learning for the rest of my education and beyond. He is an English teacher (though I think he could have taught anything – he was that good!), an expert at Shakespeare, had the coolest stories from his life, and impressive music taste.

UON academic and students in the Creative Hub, Waterside campus.

“He is the most friendly and inspiring teacher I have had. I never engaged with Shakespeare until he taught up The Tempest and it all made sense, thanks to his engaging and accessible methods. He was always there to talk to for extra support or just about the latest movies he watched. He did a lot for the community, I couldn’t even list how he contributed to our town and county without missing off 10 additional things. I went on the study English at the University of Northampton because I needed to learn more about this subject and take in even more of the breadth of literature out there, and I know it’s because of how he inspired me aged 10 – 11 in Year 6.”

Jennifer Masters, Senior Communications and Public Relations Officer, says: “The teacher who inspired me throughout my secondary school years was Miss Campbell, my English tutor at Northampton School for Girls.

“When I was in Year 9, I wrote a short story set in Germany during World War Two. When she reviewed it with me, she was positive, offered constructive criticism, and told me how much she enjoyed reading it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As someone who struggled with confidence and self-esteem throughout my childhood, this was a huge deal for me. It meant so much to me that to this day, I still have the copy of my story with her positive comments on – which she’d signed off with a smiley face, in green ink.

“Through a simple smile and positive word or two, Miss Campbell nurtured my enthusiasm for literature and writing, and these few encouraging words have really stuck with me.

“It was as a result of her teaching and passionate support that I pursued my undergraduate and postgraduate studies in English Literature and Creative Writing – looking back, I think my decision to study at university was made that day – and continue to collect books like they’re going out of fashion!”

Courtney-Leigh Barker-Haynes, Marketing & Social Media Assistant, adds: “My teacher would have to be Caroline Lloyd, who works here at UON as Senior Lecturer in Fashion Marketing and Promotion. Whilst I was a student here, from start to finish she was approachable, kind and always interested in your ideas. If you needed help with anything, she was always there and just overall a positive person who clearly loves her role as a fashion teacher. I had a few major life changing events happen whilst I was a student here at UON including passings and Covid, but she made sure I was supported in class and online. Caroline is a teacher I will not forget as I progress in the world of social media and fashion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Maling, Marketing Co-Ordinator, says: “I remember a Head Teacher at my lower school called Mr Hughes. He had a very different teaching approach, laid back and he would play the guitar in assembly and taught us origami – I still remember how to make a flapping bird! I think I warmed to his slightly less mainstream approach to teaching and found the alternative method more engaging. Learning through play is great for memory retention and making it fun and engaging helped bring out my creative side out. Despite only being at the school a short period he certainly had a positive influence on me.”

Dr Lucy Westley is a Senior Lecturer ITT Mathematics and the University. She concludes: “Teaching is the best job in the world, hand on heart after 21 years in the primary school classroom, I can say this. Every day is different, some challenging but always different and unique. It is a privilege to be able to be able to educate young children, to inspire and influence them and to mould them into the people they are waiting be.”

We’re hosting a webinar on 11 November about the university's BA in Primary Education. See our website for more and to register.